Dave Chenault, Karan Haverstock and Marty Duplissey man their stations at the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day.

The Rusk County Amateur Radio Club (RCARC) recently participated in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day, demonstrating their dedication to emergency preparedness and communication expertise. The event, held earlier at the end of June, drew a number of RCARC members who received a special visit from the ARRL’s North Texas Section Manager, Steve Lott.

With a long-standing commitment to promoting amateur radio and bolstering emergency response capabilities in the region, RCARC has become a cornerstone of Rusk County’s communication landscape. The club’s members, known for their passion and proficiency in amateur radio operations, gathered at the Millville Baptist Church for this year’s ARRL Field Day. The remoteness of the church makes an ideal location to test setting up radio antennas and equipment and provides what radio operators call an “electrically quiet” location.

