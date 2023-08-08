The Rusk County Amateur Radio Club (RCARC) recently participated in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day, demonstrating their dedication to emergency preparedness and communication expertise. The event, held earlier at the end of June, drew a number of RCARC members who received a special visit from the ARRL’s North Texas Section Manager, Steve Lott.
With a long-standing commitment to promoting amateur radio and bolstering emergency response capabilities in the region, RCARC has become a cornerstone of Rusk County’s communication landscape. The club’s members, known for their passion and proficiency in amateur radio operations, gathered at the Millville Baptist Church for this year’s ARRL Field Day. The remoteness of the church makes an ideal location to test setting up radio antennas and equipment and provides what radio operators call an “electrically quiet” location.
“When you operate in a city, there’s a huge number of power transformers, street lights and millions of electronic devices,” said David Chenault, the club’s current president. “All of those things can create noise on various radio frequencies which interferes with signals. We’re very thankful to be allowed to use this location which is in the middle of the former coal mining area and far away from most interference.”
The ARRL Field Day is an annual nationwide event that brings together amateur radio operators across the United States. It serves as an opportunity for clubs and individuals to test their communication skills, especially in challenging situations like emergencies or natural disasters. RCARC, a registered non-profit organization, participates in Field Day each year to showcase their capabilities and prepare for any potential local crises.
A major highlight of the event was the chance for RCARC members to put their skills to the test with cutting-edge radio equipment. In additional to voice and morse code messages, operators also transmitted email and digital files over the radio to other stations. The annual exercise helps ensure that local hams (and the operators are often called) are well-prepared to provide backup communications during emergencies, such as severe weather events or natural disasters.
“We are proud to be part of this event and contribute to our community’s safety and preparedness,” said Keith Ballow, vice-president and long-time ham. “Testing new equipment and conducting emergency communication drills enable us to improve our response capabilities and enhance our service to Rusk County.”
The group also got the chance to host a distinguished guest, Steve Lott, the ARRL’s North Texas Section Manager. A respected figure in the amateur radio community, Lott extended his support and expertise to the club members during his visit. His encouragement reinforced the club’s commitment to emergency preparedness and its role as a vital communication resource in times of need.
“We were honored to have Steve join us for a brief visit during our Field Day”, said Chenault. “His willingness to spend time here in Rusk County was greatly appreciated.
The Rusk County Amateur Radio Club (RCARC) is a 501©3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting amateur radio, GMRS radio, and emergency preparedness in Rusk County. They meet monthly on the second Tuesdays of the month. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about radio and their role in responding to local emergencies. More information is available at RuskCountyARC.com