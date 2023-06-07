When storms roll through Rusk County, power outages are almost guaranteed, but one local club hopes to help residents be more prepared when the next outage occurs.
“Refrigerators and freezers may be the first thing many people think about, but they are not the only things that need power,” explained Keith Ballow, a member of the Rusk County Amateur Radio club. “Sometimes, just having the lights on can be a game changer. But then there’s also things like charging cell phones to keep in touch or powering a C-PAP or breathing machine that can be extremely important.”
The club is hosting a presentation Thursday evening to share information and tips for emergency power situations. The club members often use batteries for radio communication gear that is frequently used when regular communication equipment like cell towers and internet services go down. Club members are generally ham radio or GMRS radio operators, but Ballow notes that everyone is welcome.
“A tornado or ice storm can wipe out power lines or transformers, leaving people in the dark and disconnected,” said David Chenault, another member of the club. “While I use self-built battery boxes to power my radios when responding to emergencies following a storm, my family uses the same system to power LED lights in our house. It’s fairly simple to use and you can even save money by building them yourself, even if without a lot of technical expertise.”
The presentation is free and is open to the public. Ballow said several club members will have backup battery systems and solar panels on display for guests to see first-hand.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Multipurpose Building of the South Main Church of Christ, 401 S. Main in Henderson.