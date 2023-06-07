Radio Club

When storms roll through Rusk County, power outages are almost guaranteed, but one local club hopes to help residents be more prepared when the next outage occurs.

“Refrigerators and freezers may be the first thing many people think about, but they are not the only things that need power,” explained Keith Ballow, a member of the Rusk County Amateur Radio club. “Sometimes, just having the lights on can be a game changer. But then there’s also things like charging cell phones to keep in touch or powering a C-PAP or breathing machine that can be extremely important.”

