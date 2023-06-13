Area Dixie Youth Baseball All-Star teams from Henderson, Tatum and Overton competed in their District Tournaments over the weekend.
The Henderson Boys Baseball Association’s (HBBA) All-Star 14U team earned a spot in their tournament district championship game with a 7-1 semi-final victory over Arp on Monday evening at the Henderson Sports Complex. Pitching for Henderson was Caden Harman who threw a no-hitter over six innings with 15 strikeouts out of 20 batters and only one walk.
Their tournament record so far is 3-1 with a 14-1 win over Arp in game one on Friday, a 7-4 win over Panola County on Saturday and a 4-14 loss to Troup on Sunday. Inclement weather delayed game two into Sunday morning, postponing the semi-final and final games by a day. The championship game will take place Tuesday evening in Henderson against Troup, who won their semi-final game against Panola 13-4 on Monday. Juan Salinas earned the win for Troup, allowing two hits and three runs over 3.2 innings and striking out nine. The results of the championship game will be in after our deadline.
Also playing in the same 14U All-Stars tournament was Overton which took a 13-7 loss to Troup in game one at the Whataburger Sports Complex in Kilgore on Friday night. They defeated Tatum 11-5 on Saturday and ended their tournament run with a 16-8 loss to Panola County on Sunday.
The 8U Tatum team came out of their seven-team bracket as the tournament champions with a 21-6 victory over Troup on Monday in Troup. The young Eagles went undefeated overall, beating Arp One by 8-7 in game one on Saturday and Troup 17-5 in game two and West Rusk 19-9 in game three on Sunday.
West Rusk’s 8U team went 2-2 overall for a third-place finish in the tournament. They lost to Beckville 18-11 in their tournament opener on Friday. They defeated Arp Two 17-2 and Chapel Hill 16-8 on Saturday before their loss to Tatum.
Henderson’s 14U team and Tatum’s 8U team will both advance to their Regional tournaments.