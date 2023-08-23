As Rusk County remains under a mandatory burn ban and a recently added Red Flag warning, and fires rage throughout the state, Rusk County Airport has been chosen to host aerial resources contracted through Texas A&M Forestry Service.
Described by a Rusk County Airport visitor as, “the strangest grasshopper I’ve ever seen,” what the K-MAN intermeshing rotor helicopter loses in dashing good looks it makes up for in might. The imposing chopper, visible from the Airport’s main entry, was built for work, not sightseeing.
Equipped, in its current role, for wildfire response, the tall slender helicopter is capable of carrying up to 660 gallons of water directly to the line of fire, protecting valuable Texas property and even more valuable, the lives of Texas firefighters, most of whom fight these massive blazes on a volunteer basis. With no room for passengers, this dual-bladed monster is regularly used in the logging and construction industries, but when the Texas summer rolls in hot, dry, and wildfire prone, this team of four make their way into the smoldering trenches to ensure the safety of our firefighters.
“Overall, 2023 will be a below-average wildfire year as far as response numbers and acres burned,” said Erin O’Connor, Texas A&M Forestry Service, Forest Resource Protection Program Specialist IV.
“Since Jan. 1, state and local firefighters have responded to 3,211 wildfires have burned 110,633 acres across the state. Texas A&M Forest Service personnel responded to 696 of these wildfires for 86,729 acres. However, we are having a notable late developing summer fire season due to rapid drought development and the conditions resulting to the high pressure that has dominated the state’s weather pattern since mid-June. This high pressure has brought the triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions we’ve been experiencing since mid-June.”
“The aviation resources are a great asset to use on wildfires,” O’Connor continued. “Over the last 7 days in the North/Central East Texas region, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments have responded to 76 wildfires for 1,284 acres. So, we are glad to have a helicopter in Rusk County that can respond where needed within the region.”
The recently issued red flag warning is an alert by the National Weather Service when a combination of very low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds are expected to combine to cause fires to spread rapidly. The warning serves as a signal to officials and fire managers to be on the lookout for potential wildfires in the area. Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley continues to urge Rusk County and surrounding residents to cease all outdoor burning and assures residents that his department and fellow law enforcement officers will continue to issue citations for any burning outside of burn ban regulations.
Crews from Henderson Fire Department, Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Tatum Volunteer Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Precinct 2, and the Rusk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management team were cleared for the night on a 100 acre Rusk County fire, with Forest Service contractors monitoring containment lines.
For more information about summer wildfire prevention, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/summerwildfires/.
For information on the current wildfire situation in Texas, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation/.