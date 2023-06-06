This week three Rusk County 4-Hers attended the first ever two-day state training for the Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador (HTYA) Program. This HTYA Super Summit was held June 4-5 in Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M University.
Among the 150 plus ambassadors were Rusk County 4-Hers-Charlie Rodriguez. Charlie is beginning his second year as a HTYA. Also representing Rusk County 4-H as first time HTYA were Taylor Rutherford and Kaylee White.
The Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Program is for teens that are motivated, excited, and ready to make a change in their community! The program is designed for high school age youth who have a passion for health and wellness. These youth are trained to become youth health experts who can motivate others to make a change in their lifestyle to improve their health. More importantly, these ambassadors assist their local county extension agents with program efforts, project activities, and much more!
To be eligible, a youth must be at least in the 9th grade and submit a completed application to the local county extension office and be approved. After youth are accepted to the local program, they must fulfill the following obligations: complete and report 40 hours of leadership, program efforts or community service annually; attend face-to-face and online trainings; complete a two-year term.
The recent two-day training allowed ambassadors from across the state to meet, train, and develop a network while learning from wonderful presenters on topics such as, “Leadership and Health”, “Rethink Your Drink”, “Teaching for the Ages”, “Food Safety & TikTok Myths”, “Cardio Respiratory Fitness”, “Mental Health First Aid”, “Sports Nutrition Game Plan”, and “Developing Skills to Engage Others”.
Before wrapping up the last day of the summit, the ambassadors participated in leadership development by attending the College and Career Fair held on the floor of Reed Arena. The ambassadors met with representatives from different universities to learn about the programs each one offered. Additionally, they were present for the “Say Yes to FCS” signing as 4-Hers signed with various universities to further their studies in the field of Family and Consumer Sciences.
After a brief wrap up, evaluation, group photo and awards, the ambassadors were dismissed. The dismissal of the super summit marked the beginning of the 2023 Texas 4-H Roundup.