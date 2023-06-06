This week three Rusk County 4-Hers attended the first ever two-day state training for the Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador (HTYA) Program. This HTYA Super Summit was held June 4-5 in Reed Arena on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Among the 150 plus ambassadors were Rusk County 4-Hers-Charlie Rodriguez. Charlie is beginning his second year as a HTYA. Also representing Rusk County 4-H as first time HTYA were Taylor Rutherford and Kaylee White.

