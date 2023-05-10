Since the beginning of the year, Rusk County 4-Hers have been preparing for 4-H competitions that would take place at the April 14-15, Come Alive in District V, the district 4-H competition held at Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler.
On Day 1, Friday, April 14, Rusk County 4-H participated in the Fashion Show, Duds to Dazzle, and Fabric and Textile Creations.
The traditional 4-H Fashion Show is designed to recognize 4-H members who have completed a Clothing and Textiles Project. With this project, members gain knowledge of fibers and fabrics, wardrobe selection, clothing construction, comparison shopping, fashion interpretation, understanding of style, good grooming, and poise in front of others. Also during this individual competition, the 4-H member either buys or sews an outfit for competition. By interviewing with a panel of judges, the member also grows in their personal presentation skills.
At the district contest, the following 4-Hers earned key wins: Junior Division-Construction-Everyday Living-Hadley White-1st place; Intermediate Division-Construction-Semi-Formal-Formal-Abigail Clifton-1st place; Senior Age Division-Construction-Semi-Formal-Formal-Amelie White-1st place; Senior Age Division-Construction-Everyday Living-Amelie White-1st place; Senior Age Division-Construction-Natural Fiber-Amelie White-1st place; Junior Age Division-Buying-Special Interest-Garon Woolridge-1st place; Intermediate Age Division-Buying-Fantastic Fashions Under $25-Trinity Patterson-1st place; Senior Age Division-Buying-Special Interest-Olivia Clifton-1st place
Following the Fashion Show was Duds to Dazzle...this competition has taken another step in expanding the learning experience by “going green” through the introduction of eco-fashion.
Duds to Dazzle allows participants to exhibit knowledge and skills gained through their 4-H Clothing & Textiles project by designing, constructing, and presenting a finished product; provides participants with learning opportunities; promotes teamwork; helps 4-H members gain experience in public speaking; provides leadership opportunities for young people; and assists youth in gaining an appreciation for recycling textiles so that they do not end up in the waste stream.
During this high-energy competition, 4-H-ers have 60 minutes to let their creativity shine by designing either a wearable, non-wearable, or accessory. The event concludes with a presentation before a panel of judges. Rusk County had two teams compete in the event, and they were: the Intermediate Team, “Dazzling Stars” and the Senior Team, “Eye of the Needle”.
The “Dazzling Stars” (Intermediate team) placed 1st and included team members: Abigail Clifton, Callie Oliver, Macey Rutherford, and Trinity Patterson, and the Senior Team — “Eye of the Needle” placed 1st and ADVANCES to STATE and included team members: Amelie White, Olivia Clifton, Victoria Rodriguez, Jordis Stark.
The Fabric and Textile Creation Contest is designed for 4-Hers to showcase their skills in creativity and fashion outside of clothing for people. They are tasked with creating a design using one or more fabrics, textiles, or other fiber products with or without a sewing component.
In the Junior Age Division-Rusk County 4-Her-Adah McGee placed 1st in the “Accessory” category.
On Day 2-Saturday, April 15th, Rusk County 4-H had participation in the Agriculture Product ID, Consumer Decision Making, Educational Presentations, Horticulture ID, Horticulture: Fall Foliage Photography and Tree ID, Entomology Photography, Photography, Photography Judging, Public Speaking, Robotics, Talent Showcase.
In the Agriculture ID Contest, Rusk County Junior 4-Her, George Perry, placed 5th; Rusk County Intermediate 4-Her, Jozlyn Perry, placed 6th; Rusk County Intermediate 4-Her, Baxter Whitworth, placed 7th; Rusk County Senior 4-Her, Charlie Rodriguez, placed 2nd; Rusk County Senior 4-Her, Nathan McGee, placed 7th.
In the Consumer Decision Making Contest, Rusk County Senior 4-Her, Conner Davis, placed 4th. In Educational Presentations, the following represented Rusk County 4-H: Junior Age Division-George Perry-2nd Place-Open Division; Griffin Ditter-1st place-Open/Ag/NR; Intermediate Age Division-Baxter Whitworth-1st Place-Beef Category; Jozlyn Perry-2nd Place-Horse Category; Kellen Murphy-1st Place-Open Category; Blaine Sipes-2nd Place-Open Category; Senior Age Division-Taylor Rutherford-1st Place-Health & Wellness; Olivia Clifton-2nd Place-Horse; Karleigh Murphy-1st Place-Open FCH
In Horticulture Identification, the following represented Rusk County 4-H: Junior Age Division-George Perry-3rd Place; Intermediate Division-Jozlyn Perry scored 3rd Place.
In Horticulture Fall Foliage Photography & Tree ID, the following represented Rusk County 4-H, Katherine Rodriguez-Intermediate Age Division-1st and 3rd Place in Entomology Photography Victoria Rodriguez took 1st, 2nd, 3rd Rankings. In Photography-Best of Show/Junior Age Division-Rusk County 4-Her, Peter Rodriguez placed 2nd in the Plant/Flora Category. Additionally, Rodriguez earned a Red Ribbon in the Catch-All Category, a Green Ribbon in the Leading Line Category, and a Blue Ribbon in the Plant/Flora Category.
In the Senior Division-Rusk County 4-Her, Charlie Rodriguez earned a Red Ribbon in the Animal/Wildlife category, a Blue Ribbon in the Catch-All Category, a Blue Ribbon in the Elements of Design Category, a Blue Ribbon in the Enhanced Category, a Red Ribbon in the Food Category, a Blue Ribbon in the Landscape/Nature Category; two Blue Ribbons in the Leading Line Category; a Blue Ribbon in the Long Exposure Category; a Blue Ribbon in the Motion/Action Category; a Blue Ribbon in the People Category; a Blue Ribbon in the Plant/Flora Category; a Red Ribbon in the Shadow/Silhouette Category; a Blue Ribbon in the Theme Category.
Representing Rusk County 4-H in the Photography Judging Contest, Conner Davis-Senior Age Division placed 1st. In the Public Speaking Contest, the following represented Rusk County 4-H. In the Intermediate Age Division-Kara McKee took 1st place. In the Robotics Challenge-Junior Division-one Junior Age Division-Rusk County Team, with team members John Pitts and Ryan White, placed 3rd; one Junior Age Division-Rusk County Team of George Perry, Griffin Ditter, Kaden Cooper placed 4th, and Junior Age Division-Rusk County Team, with members Grant Browning, Guy Browning, and Korie Johnson placed 5th. Intermediate Division-one Intermediate Age Division Rusk County Team Carston Davis and Andrew White placed 2nd; one Intermediate Age Division Rusk County Team, Blaine Sipes, Grayson Woolridge, and Jozlyn Perry, placed 6th in a tie with Jasper County.
In the Talent Showcase, the following represented Rusk County 4-H: Adah McGee-Junior Division-Musical/Instrumental Category-1st place, with team members Andrew White and Blaine Sipes-Intermediate Division-Choreographed Routines-2nd place. Team members Wayne Stark and Jordis Stark-Senior Division-Musical/Instrumental went home in 1st place, and Kaylee White took first in Senior Division-Poetry/Prose.
And finally, winning the Livestock Sweepstakes Honor in the Junior Level was Rusk County 4-Her, Allen Perry.
As with all 4-H projects, our amazing Rusk County 4-H parents, grandparents, leaders, and volunteers played a huge role in making these projects successful. Congratulations to all of our Rusk County 4-Hers.