Gasoline and diesel prices are declining, and in many locations in Texas gasoline is below $3 per gallon and diesel is under $4.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA), the data collection agency at the U.S. Department of Energy, and AAA, an industry organization that monitors fuel prices at the retail level, both show declines ranging from 18% to 33%.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription