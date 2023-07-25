Thirty-five elementary and secondary teachers from across East Texas were honored Thursday at the Region 7 Teacher of the Year Regional Awards Reception and Celebration in Kilgore.

The Elementary Teacher of the Year award was presented to Joanna Esparza, a second-grade dual language teacher at Wise Elementary in Chapel Hill. The Secondary Teacher of the Year award was presented to Schrundagale Griffith, a sixth grade math teacher at Foster Middle School in Longview.

