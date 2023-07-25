Thirty-five elementary and secondary teachers from across East Texas were honored Thursday at the Region 7 Teacher of the Year Regional Awards Reception and Celebration in Kilgore.
The Elementary Teacher of the Year award was presented to Joanna Esparza, a second-grade dual language teacher at Wise Elementary in Chapel Hill. The Secondary Teacher of the Year award was presented to Schrundagale Griffith, a sixth grade math teacher at Foster Middle School in Longview.
Both winners were presented with grand prizes, courtesy of Orr Cadillac. The dealership donated $2,500, which was split between the elementary and secondary winners.
In October, Esparza and Griffith will compete against the other 38 Regional Teachers of the Year, which are reviewed by a panel of judges at TASA Headquarters in Austin.
Six finalists will be chosen, and they will be invited to Austin for personal interviews. Winners will be chosen and announced at the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock.
The Texas Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will become spokespeople for all teachers in the state of Texas. They will also serve as traveling ambassadors for public education with a demanding schedule of speeches, workshops, and presentations while continuing to teach in the classroom.
Alexandra Ramos of Kilgore ISD received the district Teacher of the Year award. Ramos is a sixth grade math teacher at Kilgore Middle School. Tonnie Zackery, also from Kilgore, was awarded the district Teacher of the Year at the elementary school level.
The Region 7 Education Service Center covers 95 school districts, seven charter schools and 13,305 square miles in 17 East Texas counties, according to its website.
Horace Mann Investments sponsored a catered luncheon at Thursday’s event, while Kaci Koviak of KETK was the master of ceremonies.