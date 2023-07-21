TWC

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas broke three records again with number of jobs, number employed, and the size of the state’s civilian labor force. Total nonfarm employment increased by 31,100 positions over the month to reach a 21st consecutive series-high level at 13,944,600 jobs and achieved 28 consecutive months of growth. Since June 2022, Lone Star State employment grew by 542,500 positions—the largest annual increase in the nation. Texas’ employment growth rate continued to outperform with 4.0 percent annual growth from June 2022 to June 2023—outpacing any other state as well as the nation’s more modest 2.5 percent.

The Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew over the month by 30,500 people to reach 15,039,800 in June. The number of employed also reached a new record high at more than 14,429,900. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent.

