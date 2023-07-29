A 61-year-old Rusk County Jail inmate was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
On Sunday afternoon, July 23, a member of Rusk County Jail staff noticed that Johnny Bradley, who had been in custody since February, was unresponsive on his bed and immediately administered CPR. Bradley was transported by ambulance to UT Health in Henderson where he was pronounced deceased.
According to the submitted Custodial Death Report, a medical examiner did determine that Bradley’s death was caused by a pre-existing medical condition.
“He was believed to be hypertensive but consistently refused medication and medical treatment,” according to the report summary. He had a history of mental health issues and had demonstrated behaviors suggesting that he was indeed mentally ill.
Mr. Bradley’s family has been notified and his body has been taken to Tyler for autopsy.
“We pray for strength and healing for his family during this time of loss,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation, per standard law enforcement protocol.