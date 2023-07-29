A 61-year-old Rusk County Jail inmate was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday afternoon, July 23, a member of Rusk County Jail staff noticed that Johnny Bradley, who had been in custody since February, was unresponsive on his bed and immediately administered CPR. Bradley was transported by ambulance to UT Health in Henderson where he was pronounced deceased.

