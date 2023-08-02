Rusk County Extension Agent Liz Buckner-Cross returned to East Texas carrying the Excellence in Teamwork Award from the 2023 Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Conference in Fredericksburg last week.
Buckner-Cross was presented the award during the Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Awards Program on July 25, 2023. Buckner-Cross’s Award winning team consisted of Feleshia Thompson-Shelby CEA-FCH, Liz Buckner Cross, Rusk CEA-FCH, Louraiseal McDonald, Harrison CEA-FCH, Dr. Jheri-Lynn McSwain-District V 4-H Specialist, Matt Garrett, Harrison CEA-AG, Kim Benton, Cherokee CEA-Hort, Gregg Grant, Smith CEA-Hort, and Beth Derr.
The teamwork award was established in 2018 to recognize outstanding Extension FCS programs conducted by a multidisciplinary team and promotes and recognizes outstanding and effective performance with significant results.
The organization provides continuing education to area Extension Agents in Food preparation, Food Safety and Nutrition, Financial Management, Healthy Lifestyles, Home & Work Environment and Safety, Relationship and Parenting Skills, and much more, allowing Texas families access to a path to living healthier happier lives.
Even the educational opportunities of the conference weren’t all lecture and slide shows, the group had the opportunity to revel in the sights and smells of Chocolat, a Quintessential Chocolates manufacturer. The process these real-world Willy Wonkas use is more than 200 years old and they are the only manufacturer of this specialty confection in America. Quintessential Chocolates has been creating these chocolates since 1984.