Rusk County Extension Agent Liz Buckner-Cross returned to East Texas carrying the Excellence in Teamwork Award from the 2023 Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Conference in Fredericksburg last week.

Buckner-Cross was presented the award during the Texas Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Awards Program on July 25, 2023. Buckner-Cross’s Award winning team consisted of Feleshia Thompson-Shelby CEA-FCH, Liz Buckner Cross, Rusk CEA-FCH, Louraiseal McDonald, Harrison CEA-FCH, Dr. Jheri-Lynn McSwain-District V 4-H Specialist, Matt Garrett, Harrison CEA-AG, Kim Benton, Cherokee CEA-Hort, Gregg Grant, Smith CEA-Hort, and Beth Derr.

