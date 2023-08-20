There is an old saying, “Is it better to be a small fish in a big pond; or a large fish in a small pond?” The life of W. G. Ragley may have started out rather small, but he left a large and important imprint on East Texas rail history.
Wolfgang G. Ragley was born in Elk County, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1853, as the eldest of two brothers, the younger being Mike Ragley, whose father died in early life. Their family lineage was of German descent. Their widowed mother soon remarried to Joe Pycer, by whom she would have two more sons: Andrew and Joe Pycer.
W. G. Ragley was married in Pennsylvania on September 8, 1874, to Margaret Byrne, whose parents were both Irish. By 1880, the Ragley’s had moved to Texas where Wolfgang first settled at Longview in Gregg County. The census taken in that year lists his household as Wolf Ragley, with his wife as “Maggie”, and children: Martin, Mary A. and Addie Ragley.
Ragley thence moved to Panola County where he aided in establishing a community which would later bear his family name. Wolfgang, together with this half brother Andrew, established and began operations of the Ragley Lumber Company in 1901.
Ragley’s business ventures prospered, and he soon moved to Carmona where he erected a second sawmill operation. The 1900 census finds the Ragley’s residing in Wood County, Texas.
Wolfgang soon branched out into other financial endeavors. He was among the first officers of the Cotton Belt State Bank of Timpson, located on Front Street, that was organized by Temple Doswell Smith in 1896. In 1904, The Timpson Hotel Company began the erection of a large brick hotel. The project soon languished, and the stock company then offered it for sale to their building contractor who was W. G. Ragley. Ragley apparently completed the hotel, later turning it over to his son Frank, who then sold it to his mother-in-law, Mrs. Fenn. The hotel changed hands several more times. The Fenn’s sold it to J. M. Weaver, who passed it on to Mrs. J. H. Motley. It then came under the ownership of the Blankenships.
Ragley’s most notable achievement however remained the lumber business. As it expanded, there came a need for transporting the cut logs being harvested across East Texas to Ragley’s sawmill in Panola County. On February 16, 1901, The Timpson and Northwestern Railway Company received its charter. Its name was changed on June 29, 1909 to become the Timpson and Henderson Railway Company, with W. G. Ragley as its president, and Thomas Smith Garrison serving as a director. The T. & H. was essentially a “tram road” used for hauling timber to the sawmills, but also freight, and according to some existing photographs, occasionally passengers. The first link of tack, consisting of approximately eight miles, ran from Timpson to Ragley in southwestern Panola County.
In May of 1908, Ragley began purchasing a right of way across Rusk County, and a depot was erected at Pine Hill. The right of way began at the Rusk/Panola line crossing the Eli Blackburn, Thomas Howeth, B. A. Vansickle, Robert Bell, K. A. Sandlin and Jesse Wilson Headrights. Myrtis Dean and Martha Paxton Watkins in her manuscript, “In Old Rusk County”, describes the early T. & H. as, “the most crooked railroad in Texas!” due to its meanderings through Timpson in Shelby County, to Ragley in Panola County, and thence to Pine Hill and Henderson, in Rusk County. The railway also came to be known as, “the Ragley Line.” Ragley, Texas and Ragley, Louisiana, both “mill towns” were also named in his honor. In Henderson, Ragley Street ran along the rail route of the Ragley railroad running from its terminal near Fairpark southeast to Pine Hill, roughly following a course crisscrossing along FM 840 and FM 2867.
As the timber harvest declined, so did the T. & H. railroad. It finally ceased operations in 1929, the same year that its president Wolfgang G. Ragley died. Ragley retired from the lumber industry to Houston, Texas, where he lived but a couple of years. He died at St. Paul’s Sanitarium in Dallas, Texas, from a heart condition on August 17, 1929, and lies buried in the Oakwood Cemetery at Jefferson, Texas. His wife Margaret (Byrne) Ragley (April 16, 1856 – August 8, 1941), daughter of Michael and Julie (Delourey) Byrne, is buried in Calvary Hill Cemetery, in Dallas. The 1920 Panola County census lists W. G. and Margaret as having seven children, with only three then surviving. The names of five of their children have been identified as: Martin J, Addie, Johnnie, Frank Joseph and Mary Ragley.