In an era when many customer and IT support jobs are getting outsourced overseas, the staffing firm Provalus is aiming to bring those jobs back to the States and Henderson is their next stop.
Launched in 2018, Provalus set out to revitalize rural, small-town communities and elevate the livelihoods of individuals and families. Their overarching mission is to fuel the American economy through this job creation initiative.
“We are truly a purpose-driven organization. We seek out small towns that have not realized their full potential and that also have a strong foundation of community support to revitalize them through job creation,” says Christen Black, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our experience is that towns like Henderson have a population of people that are hungry for a career path. Our goal is to up-skill people and get them successful in I.T. so they can excel in their careers. Henderson was an ideal fit for us.”
“We are reclaiming the American Dream,” notes their mission statement.
The kind of jobs Provalus creates are varied across IT services. They include everything from customer and product support all the way to cybersecurity, network operations, threat monitoring, device monitoring and project management. A number of teams have also worked in application development for phones and computers. Provalus’ ideal candidate isn’t someone with years of experience under their belt, rather those with high-aptitude of all skill levels–employees that Provalus hopes to elevate from jobs at retail stores and gas stations to careers as software developers, quality assurance testers, data security experts, system engineers and more.
“Our clients are varied but most importantly they are thrilled to partner with us in this mission to employ people in our own back yard,” says Black. “They are recognizing the advantage of an American workforce–deeper market knowledge, better security, better quality, dedicated teams–and the gratification of knowing the workers on their projects might also be their customers.”
The Henderson office, expected to open in the coming weeks in the old city hall building across from the fire station, will be Provalus’ fifth. Their flagship location was Brewton, AL, soon followed by branches in Jasper, Texas, Manning, SC and Tahlequah, OK. Jasper became a rapid success story for Provalus, inspiring them to expand further into Texas.
“We exceeded our capacity so quickly that we even had to seek out additional space there,” said Victoria Bonilla, VP of Recruiting for Provalus. They had set a commitment of creating 200 jobs in Jasper within five years, and delivered on that in about two year’s time.
For Henderson, they’ve set an initial goal of 125 jobs over the next five years and expect to exceed that. The office will have enough space for 140 to accommodate leadership as well and more space will be arranged if needed.
The state of Texas has been a valuable partner to Provalus in this process, says Black. “Their workforce development and their effort to create jobs in the state is so aligned with our philosophy.”
Bonnie Geddie of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce has also been a great resource and partner in helping Provalus set up shop. Back in May of this year, Provalus participated in a job fair at the Henderson Civic Center.
“We had a great time. We met with a number of really exciting candidates that live in Henderson,” said Bonilla. “We’re working with them right now to hopefully get some through our process. So as soon as we’re able to start making offers we’re gonna be able to move very quickly.”
Right now it’s a hurry-up-and-wait approach before offers can go out because they’re still working with the city on the office space and they’re at the mercy of construction.
“We are excited to be coming to Henderson,” said Bonilla. “And the partnership with the city and the support has been exceptional.”