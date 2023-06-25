In an era when many customer and IT support jobs are getting outsourced overseas, the staffing firm Provalus is aiming to bring those jobs back to the States and Henderson is their next stop.

Launched in 2018, Provalus set out to revitalize rural, small-town communities and elevate the livelihoods of individuals and families. Their overarching mission is to fuel the American economy through this job creation initiative.

