The Tatum ISD community gathered at Eagle Stadium to see off its 2023 graduating class on Friday.

Principal Matthew Quick took a moment to highlight various groups of seniors, including their 99 Texas Globe Scholars, those who completed a collective total of 842 college credit hours, their scholarship recipients and their 45 Honor Roll graduates.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription