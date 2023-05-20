The Tatum ISD community gathered at Eagle Stadium to see off its 2023 graduating class on Friday.
Principal Matthew Quick took a moment to highlight various groups of seniors, including their 99 Texas Globe Scholars, those who completed a collective total of 842 college credit hours, their scholarship recipients and their 45 Honor Roll graduates.
In Cullen Fite's welcome speech, he thanked families, teachers and mentors who have supported and guided them to this point. "Today we extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have played a role in shaping us into the remarkable individuals we have become," said Fite. "As we bid farewell to the familiar hallways and classrooms that have witnessed our growth, let us embrace the excitement and uncertainty that awaits us."
Salutatorian Yoltic Barrera and valedictorian Alex Mace also spoke of their appreciation for their teachers and family and both honored the memories of Alexander Espinoza and Zachary Clark, two students from their class who passed away last year.
"Their memory will forever be etched in our hearts," said Barrera. "And as we walk across the stage we carry their spirit with us as a reminder to live each day to the fullest and make a positive impact in the lives of others, just as they did."
To his fellow graduates, Barrera advised, "[Success] is not expected to be handed to you on a silver platter. Great ready to face new challenges and not use senioritis as an excuse anymore. Now you’re the captain of your own boat."
Mace spoke of the importance of "finding your voice," and encouraged the Class of 2023 to step out of their comfort zones to find their place in life. "It may take time and risk but there’s always something that fits you. I urge my fellow classmates to step out of the boat, to pop that bubble that surrounds you, try new things, and figure out what you want to do."
The evening closed with the graduates rushing onto the field together to toss their caps and watch a dazzling fireworks display over the stadium set to Europe's "The Final Countdown."