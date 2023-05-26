Henderson ISD's class of 2023 took to the field at Lions Stadium to collect their diplomas on Thursday evening.
Salutatorian Hali Reyes gave a heartfelt speech to the 236 graduates thanking her family, teachers and friends and looking back on the many challenges and personal hardships they've had to overcome, including the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically disrupted their freshman year.
"All the memories that we've made have shaped us into who we are and what we are to become," said Reyes. "After today, we move on to a new phase of life and whatever you have planned, I wish you all the best."
"If I had to describe our class in one word, it would be fearless," said valedictorian Victoria Garcia. "Our class has fearlessly taken every unique obstacle despite the fear that arose. Winston Churchill once said that success is not final, failure is not fatal and it is courage that counts."
Garcia told the class of 2024 that everything works out in the end. "If opportunity doesn't knock, build your own door."
To close her speech, Garcia said to her fellow graduates, "I wish that I could predict the future for you, but I am proud to face it with a group of graduates that dared to transform fear into hope. Don't limit your dreams and continue to move forward with hope."
In her speech right before diplomas were handed out, Henderson High School Principal Shannon Dickerson spoke of the record number of hurricanes that occurred in 2005, a year when most of the graduates were born, including Dickerson's daughter Taylor.
"As I look at you, class of 2023, I see 236 hurricanes," said Dickerson. "Your heart is the eye of the storm. This is where decisions are made. Each of those decisions will become a piece of you and impact others. Your decisions will cause an intensity in the eye wall. That intensity, whether good or bad, can make life hard to navigate, make it seem overwhelming, and sometimes make you freeze in fear. Remember though, beyond the eyewall, are rain bands. Those are the places where you see the positive or negative results, miles and miles away from the decisions you made in the eye of the storm...We know a hurricane's path can change unexpectedly. Even if people are predicting that you are headed for trouble, you can change your path. You are a hurricane."