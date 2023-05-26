Henderson ISD's class of 2023 took to the field at Lions Stadium to collect their diplomas on Thursday evening.

Salutatorian Hali Reyes gave a heartfelt speech to the 236 graduates thanking her family, teachers and friends and looking back on the many challenges and personal hardships they've had to overcome, including the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically disrupted their freshman year.

