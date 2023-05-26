The 35 members of Carlisle's 2023 graduating class marched onto the football field to receive their hard-earned diplomas on Friday night.

Valedictorian Allison Effner and salutatorian Meaghan English spoke fondly of their classmates and the depth of their bond between them all.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription