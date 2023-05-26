The 35 members of Carlisle's 2023 graduating class marched onto the football field to receive their hard-earned diplomas on Friday night.
Valedictorian Allison Effner and salutatorian Meaghan English spoke fondly of their classmates and the depth of their bond between them all.
"These are people that have made me laugh until I've cried, have pulled me out of my shell and have been there for me through and through," said English, recalling happy memories they'd shared as a class like a chocolate sale and running a haunted house. "They've become almost a second family to me. I can genuinely say there's not a group of people in this world that I'd rather be walking across this stage with."
English's final message to her peers was to make every day count. "One thing I ask all of you to do is to savor each moment just as we did at this school. Always find something to laugh about but always remember that each moment you experience is completely unique and you'll never experience the same thing twice."
"You have all have taken me in and taught me what it's like to be part of this amazing family," said Effner, noting that she first arrived at Carlisle as a freshman newly moved here from Illinois. "You all are what made me want to come to school every day."
Effner thanked the class for trusting in her leadership by voting her as class president for the last four years.
"I want to wish you all good luck," said Effner in closing. "What you do with your life is all up to you now and I cannot wait to see what that is."