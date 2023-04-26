Book Talk will feature local author Bert Lindsey, 12 p.m., May 9th, 2023 at McMillan Memorial Library in Overton. He will be discussing his book “Gol-Lee! Doesn’t He Have Anything?” Lindsey has a unique perspective on the Texas Landscape and a special interest in the state’s history.
Lindsey was born, reared and resides in Texas. He graduated from Kilgore College, the University of Houston and attended graduate school at Stephen F. Austin. He has been an entrepreneur in the fields of oil, lumber, and real estate. He currently has three Western novels published and is working on an autobiography.