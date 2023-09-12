Overton, Texas, and her proud residents will recognize 150 years since its founding with a three-day celebration of history and accomplishment with a three day city-wide celebration held on September 15, 16, and 17, 2023.
The celebration coincides with Overton High School’s football Homecoming on Friday, so all of the homecoming festivities are included in this historic event. Overton High School Alumni are encouraged to attend homecoming and stay for the weekend to enjoy the celebration of their city.
On Friday, September 15, the fun begins with a golf tournament, sponsored by the Overton Rotary Club, followed by the Overton ISD Homecoming activities. After the pep rally around noon, alumni activities, and a campus tour are being planned for the afternoon, culminating in the football game at 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 16, activities are jam-packed to include the WHOLE DAY! They begin with a parade kicking off at 9 a.m., which will include bands, floats, and a kids bicycle decorating and riding section. A classic car show will be featured on Henderson Street, while the vendor market and food trucks will be occupying Rusk Street. An historical walk will take place, “Overton in the Oil Boom.”
For the children, a Kids carnival area is being provided with games, an obstacle course, a bounce house, and a clown. The “Touch a Truck” event will take place in the same area. A main stage will be set up on Kennamer Square, at the corner of Rusk and Henderson Streets. There, the opening ceremonies and talent show will take place. At about 6 p.m., the evening activities will be opened with a performance by Star Makers Studio.
An old-fashioned pie auction will take place, and then the street dance will begin, hosted by DJ Nicki Whatley, and continue until 11 p.m.
Sunday, September 17 features a pancake breakfast at the Overton Community Center, sponsored by the Boy Scouts. Tickets are available at the door. A non-denominational worship service will be held about 10 am, followed by activities at the McMillan Memorial Library. Friends of the Library are sponsoring the opening of the Time Capsule left by the CENTENNIAL Committee of 1973 (100th anniversary). Contents will be displayed all afternoon. Then, the new time capsule (again, sponsored by Friends of the Library) will be filled with items of 2023, and we will leave our legacy for the celebration of 200 years in 2073! Historic displays featuring Overton History will be in the main meeting room. The closing ceremony will take place at 3:45 p.m.
To obtain information about the event, please follow our Overton150 Facebook page. We will update regularly. To contact us directly, please email overton150event@gmail.com, or call 903-985-1768 and leave a message.