Ongoing issues with the City of Overton water supply system were the main point of contention at the July council meeting and budget workshop. Misty Rhodes came before the council to discuss her accumulated plumbing bill of nearly $7,000, despite multiple calls to the city and requests for assistance.
A long-time Overton resident, Rhodes’ home has been flooded with sewage several times over the previous months as antiquated city lines clogged or failed. When the deluge first occurred Rhodes contacted city representatives and requested they check their main lines for blockage. The responding public works employee instead attempted to access city lines through a sewer line cleanout, a direct access point to the main sewer line found on most homes. When no cleanout line was found, the city employee left instructions on a door hanger, that one would need to be installed. No further inspection of city lines occurred.
Rhodes alleges that all further contact with city officials regarding the flooding she was reminded of the initial instruction and no further assistance was offered.
A second flood occurred and the responding plumber noted that the stoppage was on the city side. City workers did eventually discover the blockage when manholes near the intersection of Rusk and Henderson streets were accessed.
“I have a lot of plumbing expenses that were not necessary, when the plumbing issue was on the city side,” explained Rhodes. “I couldn’t get anyone to address it without a cleanout. My house has been here for 73 years. It’s never had a cleanout.”
“We do have a process of elimination. We’re not going to go out and dig up a state highway to figure out if it’s a main line when we need a cleanout on a residence so that we can go to them,” said City Manager, Shane West, explaining the city’s initial direction.
“Had the manholes been addressed they would have found the issue on the city side,” Rhodes said. “I just don’t know when it became the customer’s responsibility to prove that it’s a city problem. I would have had no plumbing bills at all had the city cleared the problem.”
“You do realize how the city is in the process of that because all this was here before we got here,” remarked West. “This was here before 50 years and so it’s an ongoing problem and it’s an ongoing process to try to eliminate these problems and fix this. We’re doing all we can do and if anybody can do any better I’ll happily step down.”
“We’re learning,” he continued. “We found out we was wrong.”
Clearly bothered that the city’s water works learning curve lead to a $7,000 bill and future expenses for damage related to the multiple instances of flooding, Rhodes questioned why she should be expected to pay for work that could have been avoided by city workers responding to the request made.
“Everything you spent bettered your yard,” argued West. “It bettered your property. It had nothing to do with the City of Overton.”
City Attorney Blake Armstrong explained that the city was not legally responsible to reimburse Rhodes.
“From a pure legal standpoint, anytime there is damage to a property that’s caused by blockage, sewer line, water line, the city has governmental immunity to damage caused by a blockage unless the blockage and backflow is caused by motor-driven equipment,” he stated.
As a motion made by Councilwoman April Littlefield to refuse repayment died without a second, council remained silent. Options were weighed and the idea to send the claim to the Texas Municipal League for consideration was made, which West considered a waste of time.
“You can always pay for it and pay everybody else’s problems and bankrupt your city,” West scoffed.
The council took no action, opening Rhodes for an official claim against the city, which will then be reviewed by TML.
Council moved onto a lengthy business item proposing major changes to public utilities billing. The extensive changes are expected to reduce postage, printing and administrative costs associated, help maintain a balanced budget, cover operational costs, invest in ongoing infrastructure improvement projects, save time for customers and reduce the risk of human error.
The first portion of the proposal states that customers will be charged a 3.5% surcharge for payments made with credit or debit cards, with the addition of the city’s $2 processing fee. In previous years, the city absorbed this card processing charge.
Customers can avoid this surcharge by paying bills by check or cash.
“These fees do add up to about $2,800 or $3,000. So it’s quite a bit,” said West. “Over $30,000 a year in just that particular charge.
“That’s what it’s been costing the city for several years,” he continued. “They been real generous for a long time, and real broke for a long time.”
The proposal also changes late fee billing from a $10 flat fee to a 10% rate. Customers with bills under $100 will benefit from the price change.
Late and overdue water bills will no longer be mailed to delinquent customers, saving the city up to $300 per month. Late fees and past due balances will be added to the following month’s bill, instead of second or third notice mailouts.
The city will also be transitioning from paper billing, to an email-based billing system including an auto-draft option. Customers choosing to go paperless will be given a $2 credit toward future water bills.
A quick response, QR code will be placed on the back of all printed water bills. Scanning these codes will aid in the quick transition to the proposed digital billing system.
Additional charges approved by council vote are a disconnect fee increase from $25 to $30 and an added $3 fee help offset expenses related to time spent by employees processing phone payments.
Councilman David Stone raised concerns about the fee for phone payments.
“Do you see any place where this might be a problem,” he questioned. “The one person I can think of is my 92 year-old mother. She can’t see and she needs some help. She’s not going to pay online. She calls and you’re going to charge her four or five more dollars, which is not a lot but you know.”
Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool stood to address the council, defending the increase in the processing fee based on rising prices in virtually every arena.
“I would just like to ask the council to keep in mind the cost of inflation from the date that was passed to now and what it will actually cost you for an employee now versus what it cost then to do the job,” said Pool. “You can’t just look at the hourly wage of the employee but you have to also include the benefits package that goes with that and how it has risen over that period of time. So, the employees you hire today you’re not getting them for the same price that you were getting them for two years ago, or three years ago. They’re costing the city more money and we already have an issue not being able to pay the employees enough money so it all has to work hand in glove.”
Mayor Curtis Gilbert sought council approval to allow the city to utilize an OMDD payment of $12,000 for previously billed administration fees as payment to OEDC on the August 2021 loan taken by the city.
Councilmembers were torn by the proposal to remove square footage requirements from the city Zoning Ordinance. This rule change would do away with the requirement of builders and property owners with lots more than 6,000 square feet to build homes of 1,000 square foot minimums.
While Councilman acknowledged that citizens at every financial level should be represented and the ability to afford a large $300,000 home isn’t as feasible as in previous years, Councilman Stone disagreed with removal of the size limits because inviting citizens to build smaller homes would impact the city’s ability to collect higher tax rates. Stone recommended tabling the Ordinance changes to allow the City Manager to develop an acceptable option that could satisfy the needs of each demographic and residential style.
Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley came before the Council to discuss an interlocal agreement between his office and the City of Overton. This agreement would allow Dooley to assist in Fire Code and Investigation Services. It would also include fire inspection services in future.
Council voted to repeal enforcement of offenses relating to curfews for minors in the City’s Code of Ordinances. Governor Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into Texas law has eliminated youth curfews in the state. Chief Pool stated that as the group responsible with the safety of the Overton citizens, even without a curfew juveniles who are placing themselves into what appear to be unsafe circumstances police will still be tasked with ensuring these youth are delivered home, or made available for parents to retrieve.
Council also approved regular monthly business with a small correction to the June 15, 2023 meeting minutes and heard and approved administration and finance monthly reports.