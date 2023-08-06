Trench.jpg

The view from the Rhodes porch for nearly two weeks included a trench filled with sewer water which couldn’t be filled until the city corrected the problem that led to multiple instances of flooding in her Overton home.

 Contributed Photo

Ongoing issues with the City of Overton water supply system were the main point of contention at the July council meeting and budget workshop. Misty Rhodes came before the council to discuss her accumulated plumbing bill of nearly $7,000, despite multiple calls to the city and requests for assistance.

A long-time Overton resident, Rhodes’ home has been flooded with sewage several times over the previous months as antiquated city lines clogged or failed. When the deluge first occurred Rhodes contacted city representatives and requested they check their main lines for blockage. The responding public works employee instead attempted to access city lines through a sewer line cleanout, a direct access point to the main sewer line found on most homes. When no cleanout line was found, the city employee left instructions on a door hanger, that one would need to be installed. No further inspection of city lines occurred.

