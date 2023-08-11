Overton ISD is rolling out a new phone app designed to allow parents to keep track of their child’s bus to and from school.
The district said it would roll out the BusRight app on a trial basis starting Monday, Aug. 14.
“As you may have seen in prior communications, we’ve partnered with BusRight — a transportation technology company — to allow you to keep track of your child’s school bus route to and from school directly from your smartphone,” the district said in a recent announcement.
“The BusRight app will allow you to, in real-time, follow your child’s bus route to and from school, receive notifications when the bus begins and ends its route, view the expected arrival time at your child’s designated bus stop, and receive ad-hoc communications from the Transportation Department.”
Invitations to the app will be sent out Monday to the email the district has on file. For those needing to correct or add their email to the district’s systems, contact the elementary or secondary office.
The invitation will be from support@busright.com with the subject “You’re Invited to BusRight.” The invite will contain a link to create a free account with BusRight and will officially go live with bus routes on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15.
“We’re working closely with the BusRight team to perfect the system and, in the meantime, ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to make improvements,” the district said. “Once launched, if you log in to the system and observe the bus appears to be offline it does not mean the bus route is not in operation — it is most likely the result of one of the following reasons:
● The bus route has completed its run and is back at the bus lot and not turned on.
● The driver is using a spare vehicle that is not equipped with BusRight’s GPS tracking system.
● The GPS Tracking system on the vehicle is not online due to technical issues.
● If the route does not show as an option on your route list, you may not be assigned to the stop in the BusRight system — you can contact the Transportation Department at sarah.tharp@overtonisd.org.”
Questions or issues regarding the use of the BusRight app should be directed to support@busright.com. Questions about a child’s bus stop or route should be directed to the Overton ISD transportation director at sarah.tharp@overtonisd.org or 903-834-3138.
