Overton Independent School District Principal Jeffery Hogg was arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of Assault Causing Bodily Injury and booked into the Rusk County Jail.
The charges stem from a report made with Rusk County Sheriffs Office Investigator, Roy Cavazos, which allege that Hogg, in his official capacity, caused bodily injury to an Overton ISD student when administering parent-approved corporal punishment.
The student alleges that on August 14, she and her mother reported to the offices of OISD to discuss a recently imposed three-day In School Suspension (ISS). According to the affidavit, the student and her mother consented to receive corporal punishment.
The pair were taken into Principal Hogg's office at which time Hogg struck her on the buttocks three times with a wooden paddle. After the first strike the affiant states that she felt pain but prepared for the second strike. She stated in the report that the second swing was done with more force and "she had never hurt like that before."
She then advised Hogg and her mother that she didn't wish to continue with the punishment but would instead take the days in ISS. At the urging of her mother and Hogg, she agreed to take the final strike.
The student stated that she began taking photographs throughout the day of the developing bruises and was taken on August 15 to the Child Advocacy Center where she was examined by SANE Nurse Susan Camazine.
According to Camazine, more than 30 hours after the the paddling, bruising and swelling was still substantial.
Child Protective Services Special Investigator, Wayne Cleere was asked to upload photos taken by Camazine, alongside one taken on the morning of August 16, approximately 48 hours after the event, to the Forensic Assessment Center Network so forensic pediatrician, Dr. Kristen Reeder, could evaluate the images and give her professional opinion.
Upon evaluation, Dr. Reeder determined that the results were consistent with child physical abuse, as the injuries received as a result of the punishment lasted longer than 24 hours.
A warrant was issued through the office of Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jana Enloe on September 11. Hogg was arrested and booked into Rusk County Jail on September 13. He was later released on a bond of $2,000.