It’s hard to believe, but summer break has come to an end. And as parents and teachers prepare for the upcoming school year, BBB wants to help you help your children stay safe and provides the following tips to help ensure your safety and the safety of those you love.

“The task of parenting continues to face new challenges,“ Mechele Agbayani Mills, President|CEO of BBB Central East Texas said. “Creating a secure environment also includes the online environment in which we have immersed ourselves.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription