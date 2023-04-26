In an effort to continue sharing East Texas Oilfield and Texas History, the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum will showcase artwork by Charlotte Baker Montgomery, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom.

The exhibit, which will run through Oct. 28, is included with a general admission ticket to the museum.

