In an effort to continue sharing East Texas Oilfield and Texas History, the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum will showcase artwork by Charlotte Baker Montgomery, chronicling her time while living in the Kilgore area during the East Texas oil boom.
The exhibit, which will run through Oct. 28, is included with a general admission ticket to the museum.
“Charlotte Baker Montgomery created gorgeous works of art illustrating the landscape, bustling economy and everyday life,” said Olivia Moore, museum director. “We’re proud to present 30 of her original artworks that depict what she experienced in Kilgore from 1931 through 1935.”
The artwork is on loan from the Museum of East Texas in Lufkin.
The ETOM’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Charlotte Baker Montgomery, an artist, author, poet, teacher, naturalist and humanitarian, was born Aug. 31, 1910, in Nacogdoches. She was the daughter of Thomas Ellis and Karle Wilson Baker. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University and graduated from Mills College in Oakland, Calif., in 1929. She obtained a master of arts degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 1930. In 1950 she returned to Nacogdoches and became a full-time writer-illustrator. She published 21 books for animal lovers and children, numerous short stories, poems, instructional articles and play adaptations, and she illustrated many of her own books and three books written by her mother, Karle Wilson Baker.