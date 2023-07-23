The Henderson News, now under the M. Roberts Media mast, will be changing its office hours to accommodate it’s busy editorial and sales team scheduling.
As of Monday, July 24, The Henderson News office, located at 1711 Hwy 79 S. will only be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, for those wishing to renew or implement subscriptions or pay bills. MRM team-member Jalayna Davis will be joining the THN offices to assist customers on those days while juggling duties at the Kilgore News Herald office.
“This new schedule will hopefully allow our content producers to focus on producing great products, our sales team to stay focused on driving revenue, and allow Jalayna the bandwidth to manage her varied duties in both locations,” said Regional Publisher, Alexander Gould of the necessary changes at the news office.
Within the coming months, the downsized staff will be moving into a new location, bringing the office closer to the heartbeat of Henderson.
As always, we at The Henderson News are happy to be your local news source and look forward to working closely with the citizens of Henderson and Rusk County in our new location and during our new hours.