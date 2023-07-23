The Henderson News, now under the M. Roberts Media mast, will be changing its office hours to accommodate it’s busy editorial and sales team scheduling.

As of Monday, July 24, The Henderson News office, located at 1711 Hwy 79 S. will only be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, for those wishing to renew or implement subscriptions or pay bills. MRM team-member Jalayna Davis will be joining the THN offices to assist customers on those days while juggling duties at the Kilgore News Herald office.

