The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for severe weather in the East Texas area on Thursday.

All of the region is under a “slight” risk, (2/5) for Thursday, the NWS said. Some portions of Deep East Texas and Louisiana have a 15 percent chance for “slight” weather on Friday as well, the NWS noted.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription