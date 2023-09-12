On a crisp September morning in 2001, the lives of tnearly 3,000 people were lost in a series of events that left a country shocked, silent, and terrified. On this same day and many to follow, the lives of countless thousands more were dedicated to the fight for freedom... the fight against evil.
A similarly cool morning saw members of the Henderson Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, and available first responders riding in unison to escort the names of those lost on that fateful day to the grassy hills of Henderson’s Lake Forest Park. Here, overlooking the peaceful lake, and surrounded by the lovingly maintained landscape sat American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s We Shall Never Forget 9/11 Memorial Wall.
Mark Robinson, of AEP SWEPCO and 2nd Vice President of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce, hosted the memorial event, addressing the somber crowd. Robinson expressed the shared memory of 22 years prior.
“Where were you,” asked Robinson, a question that’s easily answered by everyone old enough to have experienced that September morning. The evil act witnessed live across the nation and in fact the world, seared an entire day’s schedule into the minds of millions.
“Evil is like a shadow,” said Robinson, quoting bestselling author Shakti Gawain. “It has no real substance of its own, it is simply a lack of light. You cannot cause a shadow to disappear by trying to fight it, stamp on it, by railing against it, or any other form of emotional or physical resistance. In order to cause a shadow to disappear, you must shine light on it.”
As the crowd gathered in Lake Forest Park shone a light on the memory of those taken by the evilest of deeds, if only for a moment, evil faded and love broke through.
HISD Education Foundation Executive Director and community champion, Stacey Johnson’s heartfelt rendition of the Star Spangled Banner roused the spirits of all present. The recognition of the many veterans in attendance brought home the reality of war and put faces to the men and women who have stood in the wake of evil and stared into the faces of the enemy only to ensure the list of memorials can cease to grow and light can be shined into the darkness.
Tribute images capture by Sky Owens, AVTT’s in-house photographer, can be viewed and downloaded, free of charge, at avtt.smugmug.com. On the company’s homepage simply select Browse, select the Event, and click the download arrow.