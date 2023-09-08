RUSK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT will hold a regularly called meeting at 10 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023, in the Rusk County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse Henderson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. PLEDGE TO TEXAS FLAG
(1) Discuss and possibly approve the transfer request from the District Attorney.
(2) Discuss and possibly approve these names to the Child Welfare Board:
Janice Childers Elidia Ramirez
Bonnie Geddie
Jeri Lynn Gray Cathy Hooper
Barbara Long
Jesus Reyes
Brittney Roundtree
Tasha Smith
Leslie Thomas
(3) Discuss and possibly approve for Commissioner Robert Kuykendall to go off of CR 292 to work on a drainage problem.
(4) Discuss and possibly approve the Cold Springs 23 Land Company, LLC Subdivision.
(5) Discuss and possibly approve an Interlocal Agreement between Rusk County, Texas and Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve the Hangar Lease Agreement between Rusk County Airport and Tim Wolf for Hangar S-3.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve purchasing of radio equipment and tower for a new radio site.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve Saturday, September 23rd as Free Dump Day in Rusk County.
(9) Discuss and possibly approve a rental fee increase for Rusk County Expo Center.
(10) Discuss and possibly approve the following Commissioner Court minutes for July and August 2023.
(11) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for July 2023:
a. Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 & 4
b. Rusk County Library
(12) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for August 2023:
a. Auditor’s
b. Treasurer’s
c. Rusk County Justice of Peace Pct. 1, 3, & 5
d. Rusk County Constables Pct. 5.
e. Maintenance
f. Expo & Maintenance
g. Veteran Services
h. Indigent Health
i. License & Weight
j. Depot Museum
(13) Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline request:
a. SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposes to place a buried communication drop under/across or along/within the right-of-way CR 168, in Pct. 1, Rusk County, Texas.
b. Cross Roads SUD proposes to place a 2” bore, 4” water line under/across or along/within the right-of- way of CR 165n, in Pct. 1, Rusk County, Texas.
(14) Hear from Robert Walker with Church Hill WSC and possibly approve ARPA funds for additional funding.
(15) Public comment — no action to be taken — limit 3 minutes.
(16) Approve payment of bills.
(17) Adjournment