MCMILLAN MEMORIAL LIBRARY will be hosting Book Talk, Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 12 p.m. Olivia Moore, Director of the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum, will be the featured speaker discussing Women of the Oil Boom. Olivia manages everything from day-to-day operations and collections management to community outreach. McMillan Memorial Library is located at 401 South Commerce St. in Overton, Texas. A light lunch will be served and no reservations required. Call the library, 903-834-6318, for more information. Book Talk is sponsored by Friends of McMillan Memorial Library.
RUSK COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN will be hosting a Candidate Forum for those seeking available positions on the Henderson ISD School Board. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., September 25, at the Henderson Community Center located at 302 Fair Park Ave.
HHS CLASS OF ‘64 will be resuming its monthly luncheon with a September 28 meeting at Herschel’s in Henderson. The group will gather at 11:30 a.m. and hopes to see many familiar faces.
THE GASTON RED DEVIL REUNION 2023 will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. , at the Raider Café on the West Rusk campus, 10705 S Main, New London. All who ever attended class on the Gaston campus, along with family and friends and other supporters of the Gaston Museum, are invited. The Gaston Museum will also be open on Friday, October 6, 10–4 and on Saturday, October 7, 1–4. Please call 903-812-1794 if there are questions.
EASTSIDE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT is excited for their Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser. This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, October 14, at 11418 FM 840 E, Mt. Enterprise. There will be a Fish Fry ($15, Dine in or Carry out), Raffle, BINGO, Auction and Silent Auction.
WOMEN OF PRAYER UNITED invite the community to join them in their monthly meeting where they focus on prayer for the next generation. The group meets from 2 to 4 p.m., every third Sunday at the Fairway Ford used car building located on US 79. Call 903-854-2701.
OVERTON-NEW LONDON FOOD PANTRY serves residents of Leverett’s Chapel ISD, Overton ISD, and West Rusk CCISD residents, 10-12 p.m. every third Wednesday at the New London United Methodist Church. For more information, call 903-834-6233.
VISIT THE LONDON MUSEUM in New London to learn about the tragic explosion that destroyed the London school in March 1937, killing many students and teachers. Located on Texas Highway 42 across from West Rusk High School, the museum is open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Visit www.newlondonschool.org or call 903-895-4602.
GASTON MUSEUM revisits life in the East Texas Oil Field from the early 1930s–the late 1960s. The museum is located at 6562 Highway 64 W. Hours are 10–4 on Fridays and Saturdays. Tours may also be scheduled at other times. Call to book a time to test your wits in their Escape Room. Visit Gaston Museum on Facebook or call, 903-722-9016 or 903-812-1794 for appointments.