The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Jana Enloe,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 6:
• WINTER DEANN WHITTENBERG, age 40 from Kilgore, Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, $12,500 bond;
• GORDON LEE HEALY, age 55 from Aubrey, Denton PD: Theft of Property, State Jail Felony, $12,000 bond;
• IKEISHA ANN WILLIS, age 21 from White Oak, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance, First Degree Felony, $85,000 bond, Possession of Marijuana, Class A, $3,500 bond, Fail to ID, Class A, $3,500 bond, Theft of Property, Class A, $1,000 cash bond only, Dallas County: Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $3,500 bond;
• MARKEASTON MASHAUN HILL, age 31 from Navasota, Possession of Marijuana, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• KRYSTAL MARIE GUAJARDO, age 23 from Henderson, Theft of Property, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• EDWARD FELTON BELL, age 53 from Sayer, Possession of Controlled Substance, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond, Tamper/Fab Physical Evidence, Third Degree Felony, $15,000 bond, Denton County: DWI, Class B, $2,500 bond;
• LAQUINTON FITZGERALD, age 30 from Dallas, Assault Public Servant, Third Degree Felony, $45,000 bond;
• SAMUEL JOSEPH MITCHELL NORTH, age 25 from Kilgore, Assault by Threat, Class C, $1,000 bond;
• CHRISTOPHER LAMARCUS OLIVER, age 37 from Henderson, Assault, Second Degree Felony, $50,000 bond, Possession of Controlled Substance, State Jail Felony, $15,000 bond.
The following persons were arraigned in the court of Judge Shannon Burkley,
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Rusk County, Texas
JUNE 8:
• MARIA CRUZ MALDONADO, age 53 from Tatum, Sale to Minor, Class A, $2,000 bond;
• APOLLO JUSTIN SMITH, age 43 from Tatum, DWLI, Class B, $1,000 bond;
• WILLIAM DEWAYNE REIDER, age 44 from Overton, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 cash bond only, Criminal Trespass, Class B, $1,000 cash bond only;
• MARKEASTON MASHAUN HILL, age 31 from Navasota, Resisting Arrest, Class A, $2,000 bond, Assault Public Servant, Third Degree Felony, $45,000 bond; and
• LAQUINTON FITZGERALD, age 30 from Dallas, Interfering with Public Duties, Class B, $1,000 bond
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.