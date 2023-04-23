RUSK COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN will have their monthly meeting on April 24 at 6 p.m. at Cheyenne’s Lunchbox, 303 E Main Street. The speakers will be Lauren Langas and Robert Bennett of The Young Republicans. They will speak about engaging the next generation of Conservative Leaders. If you plan on eating, please come at 6 with the meeting beginning promptly at 6:30. Hope to see you there.

COOKING WELL FOR HEALTHY DIABETES Spanish Course presented by the L.E.A.N. Coalition and Texas AgriLife began at 5:30, Thursday, April 13 at the Rusk County Extension Office, 113 East Fordall, in Henderson. Classes will be held on April 13, 20, and 27. For more information, call Debbie McCoy at 903-655-0280.

