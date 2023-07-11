The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service announced the hiring of new county agents across the state, as well as transfers within the agency.

AgriLife Extension employs county agents to serve every Texas county. These county agents are the agency’s connection with the people in communities. They are instrumental in providing hands-on education and programming based on scientific research.

