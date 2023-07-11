The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service announced the hiring of new county agents across the state, as well as transfers within the agency.
AgriLife Extension employs county agents to serve every Texas county. These county agents are the agency’s connection with the people in communities. They are instrumental in providing hands-on education and programming based on scientific research.
A complete county agent list can be found at https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/counties/.
Agent transfers
· Ashley Cox, family and community health, transferred from McLennan County to Somervell County.
· Alexis Cordova, project specialist, College Station, transferred from family and community health, Liberty County.
· Tristyn Galindo, 4-H and youth development, transferred from Hale County to Hockley County.
· Carissa Munoz, family and community health, transferred from Zavala County to Dimmit County.
· Amber Carroll, transferred from program specialist to agriculture and natural resources in Hudspeth County.
· Warner Seidel, agriculture and natural resources, transferred from Johnson County to Hood County.
· Rebekah Ross, agriculture and natural resources, transferred from Glasscock County to Irion County.
· Makenzie Banks, family and community health, transferred from Gregg County to San Augustine County.
· Mike Jeffcoat, Disaster Assessment and Recovery, transferred from Cottle County to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Vernon.
· Allison Morrow, agriculture and natural resources, transferred from Rains County to Van Zandt County.
· Will Stevens, DAR, transferred from Orange County to Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Dallas.
· Charles Grant Davis, transferred from 4-H and youth development in Rusk County to agriculture and natural resources, Rusk County.
· Amy Wagner, family and community health, transferred from Oldham County to Wise County.
· Amber Lambright, family community health, transferred from Dawson and Martin counties to Andrews County.
New agents
Following are the individuals hired and the AgriLife Extension districts and county agent positions they will fill:
District 1, headquartered in Amarillo
Josie Hicks, agriculture and natural resources assistant agent, Randall County.
— Josie Hicks, agriculture and natural resources assistant agent, Randall County. Hicks, of Canyon, earned her bachelor’s in agribusiness and master’s in agriculture with a specialization in education at West Texas A&M University. During her two years as a graduate student, Hicks worked for the Department of Agricultural Science at West Texas A&M as the recruitment coordinator. She grew up on her family’s farm in Umbarger, where she raised show pigs for 10 years. Hicks said she is excited to begin her career in AgriLife Extension and give back to the organization that gave so much to her.
Kayla Lanford, 4-H and youth development, Randall County.
— Kayla Lanford, 4-H and youth development, Randall County. Lanford, of Canyon, earned her bachelor’s in agricultural media and communication from West Texas A&M University. She spent 10 years working in communications and public relations, including news media, municipal government and agriculture, where she served as communications manager for Texas Cattle Feeders Association. In high school, Lanford showed livestock and competed on the state and national level in career and leadership development events. “I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by people who have selflessly invested in me to ensure I reached my full potential,” Lanford said. “In my heart, I feel like I have been called to do the same for the next generation and am excited for a fulfilling journey of lifting up and preparing our future leaders.”
District 3, headquartered in Vernon
Cielo Farley, agriculture and natural resources, Cottle County.
— Cielo Farley, agriculture and natural resources, Cottle County. Farley, of Crosbyton, earned her bachelor’s in wildlife biology from Texas Tech University. She grew up in small towns her whole life and joined Crosby County 4-H in sixth grade, where she developed a passion for many of the projects. She participated in food and nutrition, livestock showing, shooting sports, judging and photography. Farley said she is excited to work with the youth in Cottle County and hopes to make a difference and have an impact on their future. “When it comes to work, I am most passionate about helping the kids. Kids from small towns don’t always get the same opportunities as kids from larger cities. I hope to change that,” she said.
District 4, headquartered in Dallas
Jaci Eaves, agriculture and natural resources, Lamar County.
— Jaci Eaves, agriculture and natural resources, Lamar County. Eaves, of Paris, earned her bachelor’s in agricultural science and technology at Texas A&M University-Commerce and is currently working on her master’s. She spent the last five years teaching agricultural science across Texas — the past two at Paris High School. Eaves grew up showing hogs at the major Texas shows as well as at national shows across the country. She now raises Simmental show cattle with her husband, competing in open cattle show circuits. Eaves said she is passionate about growing the livestock production industry. “Not only is it the driving force of economic development in rural communities like Lamar County, but it is a huge part of food production to the whole country,” she said.
Lindsay Hergert, family and community health, Cass County.
— Lindsay Hergert, family and community health, Cass County. Hergert, of Atlanta, earned her bachelor’s in interior design at Texas Tech University, a master’s of exercise science at California University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in education at University of Arizona. She spent the past 10 years teaching a variety of life sciences at the high school and middle school level. Prior to that, she was a personal fitness trainer as well as a volleyball coach. Hergert said she is very excited about meeting members of the community who will share her passion for all things health and wellness. “I joined AgriLife Extension to get out of the confines of the classroom so I could reach a broader population and improve the overall health of my community,” Hergert said.
Carolina Veloza, Better Living for Texans, Dallas County.
— Carolina Veloza, Better Living for Texans, Dallas County. Veloza, of Dallas, earned her master’s from Sergio Arboleda University in health services administration and a degree in dentistry from El Bosque University, both in Bogotá D.C. Colombia. With over 15 years of experience in her professional career as a dentist, Veloza earned knowledge and experience in creating new programs to address the needs of the health care system in Colombia, South America. She also applied her knowledge with science, nutrition, human functions and medical responses while volunteering with 4-H clubs and churches in Missouri and Florida for more than 12 years, helping youth with nutrition and science projects. Veloza said she is ready to work with the Better Living for Texans programs in Dallas County, especially with Latino, Hispanic and other underserved populations, honoring her own heritage and background.
District 5, headquartered in Overton
Amanda Howard, agriculture and natural resources, Tyler County.
— Amanda Howard, agriculture and natural resources, Tyler County. Howard, of Bastrop, earned her bachelor’s in agriculture at Texas State University. She spent the last two years as a teacher and coach at Woodville ISD. Before that, she spent two years teaching and coaching in her hometown with Bastrop ISD. Howard grew up in the 4-H system showing sheep and pigs, as well as participating in various other projects such as food and nutrition, photography and apparel. She said she is passionate about working with the people of Tyler County to develop their agricultural programs and to develop the 4-H program. “I was blessed to grow up with amazing agents who helped me become the person I am today, so I hope to do the same for someone else,” Howard said.
District 6, headquartered in Fort Stockton
Elaine Haby, agriculture and natural resources, Pecos County.
— Elaine Haby, agriculture and natural resources, Pecos County. Haby, of Hondo, earned her bachelor’s in animal science pre-vet with minors in biology, chemistry and business from Texas A&M University at Kingsville. She completed an internship in Indiana after college and then worked in bovine genetics, palpating cattle, performing embryo transfers and other bovine management in Medina County. For the last three years, she worked at a small animal veterinary clinic in Kerrville. Haby grew up on her family’s farm that had been in the family for seven generations, raising black Angus cattle in a cow-calf operation. In 4-H she showed chickens and participated in horse competitions. Haby said she has always wanted to serve and help animals, children and adults, “and to take care of the earth we live on.”
Sterling Henderson, agriculture and natural resources, Andrews County.
— Sterling Henderson, agriculture and natural resources, Andrews County. Henderson, of Farwell, earned his bachelor’s from West Texas A&M University in Canyon. He grew up in 4-H, where he showed pigs and sheep, judged livestock and participated in various speaking events. “I hope to impact each kid’s life differently than the other, leading them on the right path and to be an important role model for their life to come,” Henderson said.
Amber Kendrick, health, Martin and Dawson counties.
— Amber Kendrick, health, Martin and Dawson counties. Kendrick, of Lubbock, earned her bachelor’s in elementary education from Lubbock Christian University. She spent the past seven years as a first-grade teacher in Frenship ISD, where she was voted 2021 Westwind Teacher of the Year and the Frenship ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year. “I am passionate about teaching and helping others. I have helped educate young students and now feel God is leading me to help adults,” Kendrick said. “My hope is that I can be a light in the communities I serve.”
District 8, headquartered in Stephenville
Josh Evans, agriculture and natural resources, Milam County.
— Josh Evans, agriculture and natural resources, Milam County. Evans, of Teague, earned his bachelor’s in animal science and his master’s in animal breeding, both from Texas A&M University. During his graduate studies, he worked as a graduate teaching assistant, teaching several different labs in animal science. Evans grew up in the 4-H showing both heifers and steers, as well as judging livestock. “AgriLife Extension has played a significant role in my life, and I hope I can impact others in the same way that many great people involved with AgriLife Extension have impacted me,” Evans said.
District 9, headquartered in College Station
Stephen Burnett, Disaster Assessment and Recovery, Harris County.
— Stephen Burnett, Disaster Assessment and Recovery, Harris County. Burnett, of Brazoria, earned his bachelor’s in fire science and emergency management from Kaplan University. He spent over five years as an instructor for Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service in College Station, before transferring to AgriLife Extension. Between the U.S. Navy and the civilian world, Burnett has been in the emergency management business for over 30 years. “I am most passionate about my work when I can help the community before, during and after a disaster,” Burnett said.
— Sarah Ellis, Better Living for Texans, Harris County. Ellis, of Wills Point, earned her bachelor’s in agribusiness with a secondary focus in general business and her master’s in agriculture, both at Sam Houston State University. Ellis spent the past year working as a community engagement manager in Huntsville, along with being a teacher’s assistant for the College of Science and Technology at Sam Houston State. She said she is eager to develop relationships within the community in Harris County and help better the lives of others. “I hope to impact the individuals who come to my programs, to guide them in the direction that helps change their life and to provide education they can use daily,” Ellis said.
Celeste Feast, Better Living for Texans, Fort Bend County.
— Celeste Feast, Better Living for Texans, Fort Bend County. Feast, of Beaumont, earned her bachelor’s in speech communication at Lamar University, Beaumont. She has held various roles spanning 22 years with JPMorgan Chase and Co. Her banking career began as a customer service representative in Beaumont, expanded to include the role of senior training specialist in Arlington, and concluded as a quality analyst in Houston. Feast said she is passionate about helping people and will enhance their lives by providing nutrition, food safety, physical activity and gardening information. “I want to leave everyone I meet better off than before we met,” Feast said.
Katherine Hamilton, 4-H and youth development, Harris County.
— Katherine Hamilton, 4-H and youth development, Harris County. Hamilton, of Houston, earned her bachelor’s in biology at the University of St. Thomas. Hamilton spent the past year and a half as a program assistant in Harris County working with 4-H and the Imagine Science Grant before transitioning to her role as the county agent. Hamilton said she is passionate about working with the youth of Harris County to provide positive informal STEM learning opportunities through the 4-H program and her work with the Imagine Science Grant. “I am most passionate about making science fun for all,” Hamilton said.
Holly Narro, family and community health, Burleson County.
— Holly Narro, family and community health, Burleson County. Narro, of Caldwell, earned her bachelor’s degree in health at Texas A&M University. She also has been a licensed emergency medical technician and is an American Heart Association CPR and First Aid instructor. Narro spent 15 years working at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan as a health patient and community educator and medical transcriptionist. She joined the AgriLife Extension family in 2013, working as the office manager in Burleson County and then later as a program coordinator II for a grant-funded project. Narro said she is excited to be in her new position as the county agent in Burleson County and is passionate about working with community groups and educating individuals and groups whenever she can. “I look forward to providing educational classes, programs and events in Burleson County for adults and youth,” she said.
District 10, headquartered in Uvalde
Rebeka Garcia, Better Living for Texans, Travis County.
— Rebeka Garcia, Better Living for Texans, Travis County. Garcia, from the Rio Grande Valley, earned a bachelor’s in English as a Second Language and early childhood education and master’s in health science, both from the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley. She taught pre-kindergarten for several years in the Texas public school system, then worked for AgriLife Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program for almost two years before becoming an agent with Better Living for Texans. Garcia said she is passionate about nutrition and education. As an agent, she will teach both youth and adults the importance of balanced eating patterns and physical activity for a healthy body. “My goal is to help people find delicious healthy meals and exercises that they enjoy,” Garcia said.
Amanda Molina, family and community health, Comal County.
— Amanda Molina, family and community health, Comal County. Molina, of San Antonio, earned her bachelor’s in agricultural leadership at Texas Tech University and master’s in nutrition education at American University. She spent the last year and a half working with AgriLife Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. Molina grew up participating in 4-H and FFA, showing sheep and goats, as well as participating in poultry judging and cotton judging. “I am passionate about educating the community on health and nutrition,” Molina said. “AgriLife Extension will provide the opportunity to work with the community in promoting healthy living for children and adults.”
District 11, headquartered in Corpus Christi
Pearl Jones, 4-H and youth development, Washington County.
— Pearl Jones, 4-H and youth development, Washington County. Jones, of Saint Charles, Iowa, earned her associates in agribusiness from Kirkwood Community College and her bachelor’s in agriculture at West Texas A&M University. She plans on pursuing a master’s this coming spring. Growing up, she was heavily involved with 4-H and FFA and spent many years showing market goats at jackpots, county fairs and the Iowa State Fair. At West Texas A&M University, she served as the president of the agribusiness club. Internships during her college career include working for Hawkeye Breeders Services Inc., Iowa State Extension and Outreach in Madison County, The Working Ranch Expo and The National Western Stock Show.
Stephanie Rudolph, family and community health, Washington County.
— Stephanie Rudolph, family and community health, Washington County. Rudolph, of Brenham, earned her bachelor’s in Agricultural Leadership and Development and has started her master’s in agricultural leadership, education and communications, both at Texas A&M University. Rudolph spent the last nine years working as the office manager at the AgriLife Extension office in Washington County. She said she is passionate about giving back to the town where she grew up and is excited for the opportunity to help promote health and wellness to individuals and families. “While I did not grow up in 4-H, I have seen the impact 4-H has had on youth in my community, and I am eager to help develop leadership and life skills for the members here,” Rudolph said. “I am excited about the opportunity to work for AgriLife Extension and deliver programs that will improve the overall well-being of the citizens in my area. When someone succeeds in a program or makes a life change, the entire community gets a little better.”
District 12, headquartered in Weslaco
Analisa Sanchez, 4-H and youth development, Cameron County.
— Analisa Sanchez, 4-H and youth development, Cameron County. Sanchez, of Weslaco, earned her bachelor’s in animal science with a minor in leadership studies and a certificate in equine science from Texas A&M University. As an undergraduate student, she completed her first internship with AgriLife Extension in Hidalgo County and a second internship in the equine program with Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., and Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., both AgriLife Extension equine specialists. These opportunities allowed her to cross paths with hundreds of 4-H members and families, where she said she got to see firsthand the positive impact that Texas 4-H has on youth development. Sanchez said she is looking forward to serving Cameron County by making connections in her community and guiding youth to achieve their full potential.