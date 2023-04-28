The most recent rounds of thunderstorms, wind, and hail have many of us thinking about the condition of our roofs. Repairing or even replacing your roof can be one of the largest projects a homeowner will have to consider in the lifetime of a home, so it’s important to choose wisely.

“The roofing industry is competitive, and there are hundreds to choose from in East Texas alone, “Mechele Agbayani Mills, president and CEO of BBB Central East Texas said. “Make sure you choose one who has a history of doing good work and maintains good relationships with their customers.”

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription