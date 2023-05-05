Natural gas production in the U.S. has increased for 23 consecutive months as electric power distribution and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports continued to rise.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated this week U.S. dry natural gas production in February averaged 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), which is 7 Bcf/d (7.4%) higher than February 2022, “the highest level for any month since 1973 when we began tracking dry natural gas production.”

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

