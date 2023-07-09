A Henderson family’s desperate call for help in locating their missing loved one was answered by multiple Rusk County law enforcement and rescue agencies, the five hour, 3-mile radius search ending in her safe return.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a frantic call from a Henderson family requesting aide in the search for Jasmine Wheat in the 12000 block of FM 2276. Family members explained that Wheat, who was currently not taking needed medication, and had suffered what appeared to be a psychotic episode, in which she fled the family home and made her way into the wooded area.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription