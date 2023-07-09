A Henderson family’s desperate call for help in locating their missing loved one was answered by multiple Rusk County law enforcement and rescue agencies, the five hour, 3-mile radius search ending in her safe return.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a frantic call from a Henderson family requesting aide in the search for Jasmine Wheat in the 12000 block of FM 2276. Family members explained that Wheat, who was currently not taking needed medication, and had suffered what appeared to be a psychotic episode, in which she fled the family home and made her way into the wooded area.
Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez and members of his department along with the Rusk County Rescue Unit, Henderson Rescue, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Dustin Nichols responded to the scene. Valdez was preparing to send in non-uniform staff to avoid further alarming the young woman.
An unexpected addition to the search team were nearly 50 members of the Sit ‘Em Down Cowboy Church, out of Big Sandy, who arrived prepared to search on horseback and with ATVs.
Sheriff Valdez had alerted a canine search team out of Louisiana but was able to cancel that request as Wheat was discovered by a family member, also actively searching.
Wheat was treated at the scene by Christus EMS.
“We’d like to thank all members of area law enforcement and rescue agencies that showed up to offer assistance,” said Valdez. “I’d especially like to thank the people of Sit ‘Em Down Cowboy Church who showed up with horses, side-by-sides, and most importantly people to get in those woods and help find her. Dehydration was a real concern and we’re glad she was found before any real harm could come to her.”