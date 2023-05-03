Roads to Austin are heating up as the Mt. Enterprise Theater Arts (META) groups make their way to UIL State competition in multiple categories, for the fourth consecutive year.
Earlier this year students competed in state-level Film competition and brought home the Second Runner Up distinction, for their short film ‘Emily and Eddie.’ Cast members were Emily Titlow, Allieanna Durrett, Kahler Burkley, Jack Maples, Madison Innerarity, Pete the dog, Professor the cat, and META Musical Director Jeff Bellgardt, playing multiple roles.
Many of those same students are returning this week to compete as Theatrical Design state qualifiers and members of the One Act Play crew.
Theatrical Design qualifiers were in the categories of Set Design-Katelin Elwess, Hair and Makeup Design-Alexia Valencia, and Group Design, encasing set, hair and makeup, costume, and marketing-Carlee Reeves, Madison Innerarity, Emily Titlow, and Allieanna Durrett.
“There are very, very few schools in the state, no matter the conference size, that have students who have been at state in all three Theatre events,” said a proud, and exhausted, META Director, Kim Fryman.
This year’s student-star-studded One Act Play entry is ‘The Storm in the Barn’ from the graphic novel by Matt Phelan.
Dramatic Publishing describes the historic drama as:
“In 1937 Kansas, 11-year-old Jack Clark faces many challenges: local bullies, his father’s desperate attempts to keep his family intact, an older sister getting sicker by the day, and a little sister with an eye for trouble. But he’s also facing the epic disaster of the Dust Bowl—which means families disappearing overnight, tempers flaring in his small town, and the steady spread of the mysterious illness “Dust Dementia.” So can Jack even trust his own eyes when he makes a terrifying discovery in the abandoned barn next door? Is the sinister shadow with a face like rain—a creature with a plan to deprive humans of water forever—real? This uniquely American fable uses haunting music and startling imagery to ask: When everyone says you’re too small to be the hero of any story, where do you find the strength to save your family…and the world?”
Hotels have been booked, bags have been packed and vans and buses will soon be loaded. Theatrical Design competitors headed to Raymond E. Hartfield Performing Arts Center in Round Rock on Monday and OAP performers and crew will leave early Thursday to the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center for their May 4-6 contests.