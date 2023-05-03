Roads to Austin are heating up as the Mt. Enterprise Theater Arts (META) groups make their way to UIL State competition in multiple categories, for the fourth consecutive year.

Earlier this year students competed in state-level Film competition and brought home the Second Runner Up distinction, for their short film ‘Emily and Eddie.’ Cast members were Emily Titlow, Allieanna Durrett, Kahler Burkley, Jack Maples, Madison Innerarity, Pete the dog, Professor the cat, and META Musical Director Jeff Bellgardt, playing multiple roles.

