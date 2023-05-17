Marshal.jpg

Mt. Enterprise City Marshal Jon Randolph seized 15 pounds of ecstasy and 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a weekend traffic stop turned bust. RCSO Deputy Curtis Lawrence was on scene to lend a hand.

 Contributed Photo

A Tomball man was arrested on felony charges of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance after a weekend traffic stop turned drug bust.

Mount Enterprise City Marshal, Jon Randolph, with the assistance of Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Lawrence, discovered 15 pounds of Ecstasy and 10 ounces of Methamphetamine after being given consent to search by 39-year-old, Ronald Walsh Plant. Plant was arrested and transported to the Rusk County Jail on First Degree Felony charges. He was later arraigned in the Precinct 5 court of Justice of the Peace Judge Jana Enloe and given a $140,000 bond. The additional charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine carries no bond and has Plant on Federal Hold in the jail facility.

