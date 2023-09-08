There is a local radio station QX-FM which advertises itself as a nostalgic source for all kinds of music. The radio station plays an assortment of country, pop and jazz tunes dating from the 1940’s to the 1980’s. Its slogan varies slightly when it asks the listener a question over the radio air waves, “If you remember when hula hoops, poodle skirts, etc. were in style, then you our kind of listener.” Well, this treatise asks of you a somewhat similar question, “If you can remember when the statue of Thomas Jefferson Rusk stood at the center of Henderson, then you are at least as old as I am!
Reportedly a city water well once occupied the center of the town square in the mid 1840’s. The Sanborn City Maps identify a number of such water wells scattered across the confines of the town. Just a few years later the middle of the town square was enlarged and occupied by a courtyard consisting of the well, a two storied wooden courthouse and a separate brick, deed recorder’s office. In March 1878, the wooden courthouse burned, and a new brick courthouse designed by F. E. Ruffini, was erected on the square covering the old water well. In 1929-30, the Ruffini courthouse was pulled down upon the completion of the current courthouse located about a block north of the square and the old landmark spot was paved over with brick and then asphalt.
The next barrier to traffic passing across the main intersection of the town was a roundabout. Henderson may also be the only city in Texas to have four main streets running north, south, east, and west. South Street was formerly called Broadway while two blocks east South Marshall Street was first called Johnson Street. A photo of the town square dated July 1, 1931, shows almost a flat grassy knoll with a streetlight at its center occupied by numerous directional signs pointing the direction and distance of other towns. Carthage lies East 29 miles and Shreveport 72 miles, Marshall was at a distance of 46 miles and Texarkana 129 miles, while Tyler is listed as 35 miles and Dallas at 139 miles respectively. A newspaper article printed in the pages of the Henderson Daily News on April 30, 1963, states that before General Rusk found his resting spot impeding traffic that citizenry of the town erected an oil derrick on top of the roundabout, but no photos of an oil derrick perched in the center of the town square exist.
The statue of Texas statesman Thomas Jefferson Rusk was funded by the Federal Government instead of the State of Texas for the celebration of the Texas Centennial (1836-1936), although it arrived a little late for the party. The monument cost the grand total of $16,000.00, an outstanding sum during the middle of “The Great Depression”. The cast bronze statue, pink granite pillar, and base tip the scales at 65 tons!
The citizenry had wanted to appropriate the money granted by the federal government to build a new library, and the city council agreed to donate property for its location and to fund its operation. Apparently, the citizens and the city council failed to read all the “fine print”. The funds to be appropriated from the federal government were for the exclusive use of either erecting monuments or historical markers, so their proposal was rejected by the State Centennial Commission. On May 13, 1937, Henderson Mayor Moses H. Marwill and the city council agreed to the placement of the Thomas J. Rusk marker at the very center of the public square.
Amongst much pomp and circumstance, the marker was dedicated some two years after the centennial on Monday, December 5, 1938, marking the 135th anniversary of the general’s birthday. The crowd in attendance was estimated to be 3000 persons. County schools took a half-day holiday so that students could be bused to the dedication event and school bands provided Texas music during the parade. Following the invocation given by Reverend S. D. Logan, of the presbyterian Church, a biographical sketch of Rusk’s life was delivered by then U. S. Senator Tom Connally, then Alec K. Rusk, age 61 the last surviving grandson of the general, while holding 2-month-old Virginia Ann Tunnell, the youngest descendant, pulled the drape from the top of the marker revealing the monument. Festivities were concluded by the benediction given by Reverend Egbert Jimmerson. The monument was erected with the general facing south looking down South Main Street where Rusk kept watch over the whitewashed tomb of a fellow Texas patriot, General James Smith. It held this lofty position for over a quarter of a century.
Time as they say marches on, the ownership of automobiles grew, and the city of Henderson was facing a traffic safety and parking problem downtown. The marker so celebrated in 1938, by the 1960’s was deemed to be a traffic hazard and “a roadblock to progress,” so the city council decided that the general had to go. In December 1964, the city council passed a resolution signed by then mayor Odell Poovey calling for the removal of the T. J. Rusk statue from the square and freeing up traffic lanes.
With the approval of the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court a spot was selected in the middle front of the Rusk County Courthouse lawn to be the final resting place for the stoic bronze leader. The contract for its removal was let to Roy Eldridge of Kilgore for the sum of $1,400.00. The feat was accomplished on Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 1965, but it would be the end of the year before the event was celebrated.
History does often repeat itself as a second dedication ceremony was held on the courthouse lawn. Governor John Connally declared Sunday, December 5, 1965, to be Thomas J. Rusk Day in Texas. County Judge Paul S. Colley presided over this second ceremony, with the commemorative address delivered by the Reverend Goldman Drury. The Brass Quartet from Henderson High School concluded the service by playing Texas Our Texas. With all this hullabaloo, most people may wonder just who was this person that this statue represents, so here is a brief summary of his credits.
Thomas Jefferson Rusk (December 5, 1803 – July 29, 1857), lawyer, jurist, and statesman, was a native of Pendleton District, South Carolina and was brought up under the tutelage of his father’s landlord John C. Calhoun who encouraged Tom to study law.
Rusk’s venture into the Province of Texas was prompted by his pursuit of a swindler who suckered him into investing in a fake gold mining scheme. When apprehended, the swindler had squandered Rusk savings. Rusk liked what he saw in Nacogdoches and decided to establish his law practice there. Upon the outbreak of the Texas Revolution, he served as a member of the convention in which Texas declared its independence from Mexico. He served as Secretary of War to the new Republic of Texas in 1836, was Commander-in-Chief of the Texas army, and fought in the Battle of San Jacinto in 1837. In 1839, he was appointed as Chief Justice of the new Republic; and later served as President of the Annexation Convention when the Republic of Texas entered the United States in 1845, then served in the US Senate 1846-1857, where he was President pro-tem in 1855. And “Oh yes,” the town of Henderson was named in honor of James Pinckney Henderson, First Governor of Texas, who was a law partner with Thomas Jefferson Rusk, in whose honor Rusk County was named.