Mount Enterprise ISD has had an exciting 2022-2023 school year with trips to Austin from students involved in UIL competition and great successes from FFA students competing at the Rusk County Youth Project Show. MEISD student-athletes received All-District honors and brought home precious metal up to the Regional level.

A true physical embodiment of progress might be the groundbreaking and ongoing construction of the district’s brand new High School campus. With an estimated completion date is Fall of 2024, faculty and students alike stand in awe as this highly-anticipated structure rises from the red dirt hill that has for decades been a tree-lined playground.

