Mount Enterprise ISD has had an exciting 2022-2023 school year with trips to Austin from students involved in UIL competition and great successes from FFA students competing at the Rusk County Youth Project Show. MEISD student-athletes received All-District honors and brought home precious metal up to the Regional level.
A true physical embodiment of progress might be the groundbreaking and ongoing construction of the district’s brand new High School campus. With an estimated completion date is Fall of 2024, faculty and students alike stand in awe as this highly-anticipated structure rises from the red dirt hill that has for decades been a tree-lined playground.
As work crews descend daily on the construction site, well known and well used playground equipment transforms into the first large scale campus upgrade since the addition of the upper elementary building, decades ago.
The school’s highly successful Theater Department, lovingly known as META, continues to produce winning talent. Kim Fryman and her One Act Play crew placed 3rd in state UIL competition. Music Director Jeff Bellgardt’s Band received superior ratings in UIL concert and sight reading competitions. The musical members also performed superbly at the UIL solo and ensemble competition.
The entire school does participates in STEAM Day events where students visit stations in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.
“A few years ago we began a partnership with the SFA STEM center and we asked to participate in a grant with robotics,” said MEISD Elementary Principal Lawren McDermand. “The children performed at various events throughout the area this past year thankfully since all COVID-19 barriers were lifted.”
In recent STEAM events, students learned to code, performed hands-on science experiments in the high school lab, engineered a project based on a book, had creative fun with art projects, and exercised with math-based lessons.
“We had local graduates that have STEAM-based careers come back and talk about their professions at the STEAM assembly prior to the start of the day,” said McDermand. “This is not our first year doing this type of program, but we did add the “A” this year and changed the format. It is a work in progress, but the children absolutely love it!”
The elementary robotics program competed in multiple robotics competitions this year with schools all the way up through 6A sizes.
MEISD Twirlers received superior ratings and qualified for the state twirling competition.
Our UIL academics were excellent once again with multiple students qualifying for the UIL academic regional competition.
Under the watchful eyes of MEISD alum turned educators, Clint Creel and Kortney Lock, the corduroy-jacketed members of the FFA had many tremendous accomplishments, ranging from amazing results at the RCYPS all the way to recognitions at the state FFA convention, which was held in Ft. Worth in July.
Multiple student-athletes received all-district honors in Football, Girls and Boys Basketball, Baseball, and Softball. Track also had multiple student-athletes perform well and advance all the way to the Regional Track meet.
The school also had regional qualifiers in its tennis and golf programs.