After allegations of impropriety surfaced during Monday evening’s regularly called School Board meeting, members of the board and Superintendent Chance Mays assured concerned parents and citizens that the issue had been appropriately handled and their allegations were taken seriously.
Multiple reports from parents of early-elementary aged children, allege incidents of inappropriate contact by recently-resigned MEISD coach Jason Ferguson. Assertions abound of administrative misconduct as an ever-growing list of parents claim to have reported the incidents to Elementary Principal, Lawren McDermand, who didn’t appear to act on the reports.
Parents, expecting that the coach would have been placed on Administrative Leave during the initial investigation were angered by the discovery that the coach in question was instead moved to an older group of Physical Education students, which included the daughter of a reporting mother. The mother in question expressed that she contacted Principal McDermand personally to instruct her that her children were not to be allowed any contact with the coach.
“At the beginning of the school year my daughter came home and told me that her coach was tickling her, throwing her up in the air, and would come up behind her and give her a hug,” announced concerned parent, Alisa Pietruszka. “This stuck out in my mind because it sounded inappropriate for a teacher to be doing such things.”
A lack of further information stayed the mother’s ire but months later another concerned parent shared a story similar to the one told by her daughter. Pietruszka claims that on January 23, she went to the campus to file a formal complaint. She later discovered that despite alleged reassurances by McDermand that her children would not be allowed near the coach, he had been moved into her older daughter’s PE class.
Pietruszka posed questions regarding Ferguson’s certification, stating that he wasn’t certified to be teaching children below fifth grade. Quoting Texas Education Code 21.057, which states that “a school district that assigns an inappropriately certified or uncertified teacher to the same classroom for more than 30 consecutive instructional days during the same school year shall provide written notice of the assignment to a parent or guardian of each student in that classroom,” she questioned why the school had not alerted parents to the certification discrepancy.
MEISD alum and former coach and teacher, John Sallee addressed the board and MEISD administration, questioning allegations made against the former employee and the school’s response to the claims.
“Was a Mt. Enterprise ISD coach reported to MEISD administration to have been allegedly been inappropriate when touching students at any time during the 22-23 school year,” asked Sallee. “Did the board of trustees know that they hired a coach with a prior reprimand on his teaching record, or did he just slip through the cracks? Did the Child Protective agency or TEA come to Mt. Enterprise ISD to investigate a coach for allegedly inappropriately touching students during the 22-23 school year? At any time during the 22-23 school year was the coach that was allegedly touching students put on administrative leave, pending an investigation by MEISD administration? If the answer to the previous question is no, then why wasn’t the coach that was allegedly inappropriately touching students not put on administrative leave.”
Responding to the public outcries of public speakers, and reporting parents board representatives
“I want to thank you for all your comments and just let you know that they are and will be taken very seriously,” said Board president Regina Risinger. “We do not look at any of the allegations lightly and we are following all of the guidelines that we’ve been told to follow, per our school attorney. At this time we want you to know that we are taking you seriously with your concerns and your input. We are going to move forward from there.”
“It’s very delicate when you talk about issues of human resources and things of that nature,” explained Superintendent Mays. “Here’s three very key elements that I want to make sure that you guys are aware of. Number one is Chief Mindiola ran a law enforcement investigation for the district and did not find anything criminal. The second thing is that the district ran an administrative investigation, headed up by the school attorney to ensure that every law was followed and that it was as an objective investigation as it could be. There was nothing found to report at the criminal level. Third, is DFPS sent a special investigator to the school who conducted an investigation and ruled out the case. Basically, that abuse did not happen, it was unsubstantiated.”
Mays reported that he had received no inquiries into the investigation but would visit with any individual within concerns.