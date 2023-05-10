MEISD

After allegations of impropriety surfaced during Monday evening’s regularly called School Board meeting, members of the board and Superintendent Chance Mays assured concerned parents and citizens that the issue had been appropriately handled and their allegations were taken seriously.

Multiple reports from parents of early-elementary aged children, allege incidents of inappropriate contact by recently-resigned MEISD coach Jason Ferguson. Assertions abound of administrative misconduct as an ever-growing list of parents claim to have reported the incidents to Elementary Principal, Lawren McDermand, who didn’t appear to act on the reports.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription