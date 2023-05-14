Jeffery

Jeremiah Jeffery

From Staff Reports

A member of the Mount Enterprise ISD coaching staff was allegedly pulled over on April 29, 2023, for speeding but later arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana in Cherokee County, while transporting a student from a track and field competition.

