A member of the Mount Enterprise ISD coaching staff was allegedly pulled over on April 29, 2023, for speeding but later arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana in Cherokee County, while transporting a student from a track and field competition.
According to incident reports obtained from the Rusk Police Department, 27-year old, Jeremiah Jeffery was pulled over at approximately 2:07 p.m., for traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Jerry Farmer detected the strong odor of cologne “commonly used as a cover scent to mask the odor of illegal narcotics.”
Officer Farmer observed that the white Kia passenger car’s registration was expired, and had not been transferred into the name of Jeffery’s fiance who had recently purchased the vehicle. Jeffery also advised that the vehicle was not covered by insurance.
Officer Farmer states, “I asked Jeremiah out of the vehicle to speak with him about the registration and strong cover scent. I asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and he changed the subject about following him home due to him not having insurance. He advised that he was a coach for Hudson and was returning with the juvenile male passenger from a track meet in Palestine.”
Upon returning to the vehicle to issue a warning, the officer detected the odor of marijuana, as the cover scent had dissipated. He asked for the location of the marijuana and Jeffery admitted to having a hand-rolled marijuana blunt in the door panel.
The officer located the item and placed Jeffery in custody on charges of Possession of Marijuana, less than two ounces. He was also issued citations for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he was booked in without incident. He was released on April 30, 2023, on $1,000 bond.
The male juvenile was released to a family member.