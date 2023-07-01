The Mount Enterprise City Council held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening where council members heard from Engineering Consultants on options for the City Park Master Plan.
Neal Stokes, of Stokes & Associates, came before the council seeking a decision on Phase I of the City Park project.
As the park project inches closer to a formal start date, Stokes questioned the council’s choice for the site’s safety liner. Option one was a poured-in rubber surface which could carry a bill of more than $271,000.
Council member Jacob Waldron, father of two young children who do and will continue to utilize the park complex, questioned the lifespan of this expensive product.
“I would say that easily you’ll get 15 years out of that product,” said Stokes. “Maybe even 20 depending on the use. It’s a durable product and it’s obviously much easier on kids using it. It’s very safe and its low maintenance.”
Option two was a wood fiber mulch that could initially cost up to $137,500. This finely sifted wood product would need to be replaced manually, creating an ongoing fee for maintenance and upkeep and recurring cost for new material.
Fencing was included in the cost estimates.
Councilwoman Mary Jo Baird and Judy Cox agreed that the poured-in rubber surface was the best option for longevity and safety. The council voted unanimously to go with that option.
Phase II options and a cost breakdown were also presented. The next phase will include a walking trail, parking, and a new bridge.
Councilmembers made a motion to employ Stokes & Associates to manage upcoming construction on the new City Hall complex. Already well into utility updates with a new sewer line, the building has been inspected by Rusk County Fire Marshal, Patrick Dooley who has deemed the facility’s fire exits are compliant.
With only a first draft plan of the office layout, Mayor Reese hopes to offer a drive up option with increased security for City Secretary Suzanne Pharr and City Clerk Khristy Webb. The space would also include a courtroom area and separate reinforced space for the City Marshal’s Office.
An agenda item to discuss ideas to recognize Mt. Enterprise ISD graduate and New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller, was tabled while Pharr awaits needed information.
Mayor Reese presented the Mt. Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department with a certificate of appreciation and a check for $1,000 for the city’s continued gratitude for the hard word and dedication the department offers the residents of Mt. Enterprise and surrounding communities.
Landowner Brent Griffith requested that three lots with Highway 259 frontage be zoned commercial. Council approved the request but all assumed that the land would have already been zoned commercial based on its proximity to the highway.
In a quick budget meeting, Pharr presented the councilmembers with a preliminary budget. From the Special Revenue Fund, Pharr will deduct $11,000 for use on the new City Hall project. From the Debt Service Fund, she intends to transfer $100,000 to the General Fund for use in the City Hall, Park, and Wastewater projects.
Pharr also increased the City Marshal budget by 30% to adjust for the increased cost of fuel over last year’s budget.
Councilmembers are expected to peruse the budget and list any changes or ideas to be returned within the next week, allowing Pharr adequate time to make necessary adjustments before the September 30 budget approval deadline.
The next council meeting will be held on July 25, followed by a workshop to finalize the city’s comprehensive plan.