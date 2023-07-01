Check Presentation

Amber Lollar/The Henderson News Photo ME Mayor Jim Reese presented the Mt. Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department with a $1,000 check and a certificate of appreciation for all of the time, energy, and courage they dedicate for the safety of ME citizens. Pictured are Mayor Reese with MEVFD representative Randy Case.

The Mount Enterprise City Council held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening where council members heard from Engineering Consultants on options for the City Park Master Plan.

Neal Stokes, of Stokes & Associates, came before the council seeking a decision on Phase I of the City Park project.

