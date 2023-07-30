Public comments heated up as a Rusk County resident and Center PD Police Officer, came before the Council with allegations of wrongdoing on the part of City Marshal Jon Randolph.
“My name is Micah Buzbee, and I’m a licensed peace officer for the state of Texas,” he started. “I have observed some things that makes me question the ethics of the City Marshal’s office.”
Buzbee went on to voice allegations of Official Oppression, Retaliation, Violation of the Sandra Bland Act, and violations of Buzbee’s Fourth Amendment rights against City Marshal Jon Randolph. He alleged Randolph created a hostile work environment within the Center Police Department, where he is currently employed.
According to CPD Internal Investigation documentation provided by Buzbee, the City Marshal did contact Detective Sgt. Andrew Williams alleging he [Buzbee] was responding to calls outside of his jurisdiction, showing up to “disturbances” in full Center Police Department uniform. He went on to claim that an April 27, 2023, open records request visit to City Hall left the City Secretary feelings nervous and upset. Each allegation made against Buzbee was deemed unfounded following the investigation with Williams stating, “As of this point, there is not sufficient evidence to prove that there has been a continuation of abuse of power, or responding to calls in side the city limits of Mount Enterprise Texas, or Rusk County Texas while representing the Center Police Department.”
“I had asked for this subject to be placed on the agenda for tonight to discuss this matter but my request was denied,” Buzbee stated. “I’m hoping it will be placed on the agenda for next month in order to make this not one-sided, and we can discuss a resolution to this problem.”
In a post meeting conversation, City Attorney Suellen Perry offered Buzbee the opportunity to meet with Mayor Reese and herself to discuss the ongoing situation and determine a possible resolution.
In other Council business, members voted unanimously to authorize Neal Holland of Stokes and Associates to request available Texas Parks and Wildlife grants available to assist with the completion of the City Park master plan. City officials will also be seeking deeds for land involved in the park project, as those will be needed to move forward with grant applications.
City Hall projects will briefly be taking a back seat to the park project as available grants have a quickly approaching deadline.
Council continued discussion surrounding city recognition of Kendre Miller, the MEISD graduate and football phenom recently drafted to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. The item was tabled once again to allow for further options to be delivered from competing vendors, but Councilmen Harvey Graves and Jacob Waldron were impressed with early options. Councilwoman Judy Cox offered a portion of her personal highway frontage property for the placement of any signage representing Miller.
With election season just around the corner, Council moved to approve an election contract with the Rusk County Elections office in the event any council members with terms ending soon have opposition.
Councilmembers motioned to allow Dehart Veterinary Service to utilize city property to conduct a monthly low cost spay and neuter clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a date determined by the provider. Councilmembers hope this low cost clinic will help with the growing feral cat population in the downtown area.