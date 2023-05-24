Mount Enterprise City Council will meet in a regularly called session at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, at Mount Enterprise City Hall 103 W. Gregg St. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
Mount Enterprise City Council will meet in a regularly called session at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, at Mount Enterprise City Hall 103 W. Gregg St. Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
1. Call the Meeting to Order
2. Establish a Quorum
Mayor Jim Reese
Mayor Pro Tem & Council Member Place #1 Freddy Swann
Council Member Place #2 Judy Cox
Council Member Place #3 Jacob Waldron
Council Member Place #4 Mary Jo Baird
Council Member Place #5 Harvey Graves
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag & Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag (Honor the Texas flag, I pledge allegiance to thee, Texas, one state under God, one and indivisible).
5. Public Comment
6. Consent Agenda
All consent items are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion and vote.
A.Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes, April 25, 2023.
B.Approval of April 2023 Monthly Reports for ICON Court, Wastewater, Debt Service Fund, and General Fund.
C. Approval of expenses for the New City Hall Remodel to date.
7. Business
Discuss, Consider, and Possibly Take Action Regarding:
A. City Park Master Plan presented by Stokes and Associates. (JR)
B. City Park Bridge (Jon Randolph)
C. Culvert near City Park (Jon Randolph)
D. Texas Police Chief Leadership Series in Huntsville, TX on June 12-16, 2023. $175 plus hotel and meals. (Jon Randolph)
E. Ideas to recognize Kendre Miller. (HG)
F. Advanced Patrol Tactics Training on August 30, 2023. $199 plus hotel and meals. (Jon Randolph)
G. Legislative Update August 24-25, 2023. $TBD plus hotel, mileage, and meals. (SMP)
H. Approve the FYE 2022 Audit Report presented by David Godwin. (JR)
I. Decision on city hall generator grant 4485-0019. (SMP)
J. Rusk County Appraisal District 2023 Certification of Estimated Taxable Value (JR)
K. New City Hall Review and Upcoming Projects. (JR)
8. Executive Session (City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time for any item on this agenda during this meeting as authorized by the Texas Government Code)
9. Announcements or Comments by City Councilmembers or City Staff
Informational only; no action to be taken.
10. Adjournment
