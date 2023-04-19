Mount Enterprise City Council will hold a regularly called meeting at 5 p.m., April 25, 2023 at City Hall, 103 W. Gregg St., in Mount Enterprise.
Mayor Jim Reese will preside.
Call the Meeting to Order
Establish a Quorum
Invocation
Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag & Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag
Public Comment
Consent Agenda
All consent items are considered routine and will be enacted by one motion and vote.
A. Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes, March 28, 2023.
B. Approval of March 2023 Monthly Reports for ICON Court, Wastewater, Debt Service Fund, and General Fund.
Business
Discuss, Consider, and Possibly Take Action Regarding:
A. Interlocal agreement between City of Mount Enterprise and Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office. (JR)
B. Select recipients of the 2022-2023 scholarship. (JR)
C. Electrical and AC review on new city hall. (JR)
D. Plumbing review on new city hall. (JR)
Executive Session (City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time for any item on this agenda during this meeting as authorized by the Texas Government Code)
Announcements or Comments by City Councilmembers or City Staff (Informational only; no action to be taken)
10. Adjournment
WORKSHOP TO FOLLOW REGULAR MEETING
Call the Workshop to Order
Establish a Quorum
Invocation
1. Comp Plan, Plats, Zoning, Building Codes, Signs, Planning and Zoning, Code Enforcement and Board of Adjustment led by City Attorney, Suellen Perry.
2. Adjournment
