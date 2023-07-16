Blue Bell

Summertime treats like ice cream typically provide a price bump for dairy producers, but prices continue to stay relatively low.

 Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife Photo

Summer demand for ice cream and other dairy-based cold treats has historically contributed to higher milk prices for producers, but that has not been the case so far in 2023, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts.

Rising temperatures typically deliver the one-two price punch of higher demand and reduced production going into the dog days of summer, but dairies are currently producing a glut of milk. As a result, retail prices for an array of dairy-based products, including cheese and ice cream, remain high while producers are seeing low prices for raw milk.

