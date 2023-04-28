Fuller
Memorial services for Arp High School Senior, Thomas Fuller, have been announced.

Family and friends of Fuller will be gathered at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday April 30 for visitation. Funeral services will held Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m.

