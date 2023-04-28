Memorial services for Arp High School Senior, Thomas Fuller, have been announced.
Family and friends of Fuller will be gathered at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday April 30 for visitation. Funeral services will held Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m.
The 17-year old was tragically lost in a single vehicle incident, on the early evening of Wednesday, April 26. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responding to the scene reported that their preliminary investigations indicates that Fuller, in his 1995 Chevrolet Corvette, was traveling east on County Road 285 when he left the roadway to the south and collided with a tree.
According to a release from Mike Alzamora, Arp ISD’s Communications Coordinator, Grief counselors are available for students and staff as needed on all three AISD campuses.
“We have had an overwhelming amount of assistance and support from a number of area school districts including counselors that have come over from Overton, Troup, West Rusk, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Tyler ISD, and Brownsboro,” said Alzamora. “Thank you very much for your support during this difficult time for our school district.”