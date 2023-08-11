The West Rusk ISD community gathered in Bruce Bradshaw Stadium for a spirited Meet the Raiders rally on Thursday evening. The rally is a tradition that the school hadn’t revisited in several years and this year’s went off without a hitch.

Fellow students, parents and other family members filled the stadium stands while West Rusk’s student athletes assembled on the field to be introduced one by one, including the football, cross country and volleyball teams.

