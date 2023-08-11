The West Rusk ISD community gathered in Bruce Bradshaw Stadium for a spirited Meet the Raiders rally on Thursday evening. The rally is a tradition that the school hadn’t revisited in several years and this year’s went off without a hitch.
Fellow students, parents and other family members filled the stadium stands while West Rusk’s student athletes assembled on the field to be introduced one by one, including the football, cross country and volleyball teams.
Also introduced by name were the varsity, JV and junior high cheerleading squads as well as the West Rusk Pom Squad and twirlers. All five groups treated the crowd to several cheer and dance routines accompanied by music from the marching band in the stands.
West Rusk is fresh of a very successful athletic year in 2022-2023 which featured a state championship win for the boys track and field team, the football team being regional finalists and the softball, baseball and boys’ basketball teams all being area finalists.
Their fall athletic season began on Tuesday with the Lady Raiders’ first volleyball game, played at home against Henderson. The football team will have their first scrimmage with Garrison at home on Friday.