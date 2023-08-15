Tatum ISD ushered in the new school year with a pep rally at Eagle Stadium on Monday night where they introduced this year’s fall season athletes and cheerleaders and more.

The event began with the student athletes marching on to the field accompanied by music from the Fighting Eagle Band and introductions of the cross country and volleyball teams by coaches Patricia Nelson and Leven Barker, respectively.

