Tatum ISD ushered in the new school year with a pep rally at Eagle Stadium on Monday night where they introduced this year’s fall season athletes and cheerleaders and more.
The event began with the student athletes marching on to the field accompanied by music from the Fighting Eagle Band and introductions of the cross country and volleyball teams by coaches Patricia Nelson and Leven Barker, respectively.
“We’re expecting great things from these young ladies and young men,” said Nelson about Tatum’s cross country team which includes 14 regional qualifiers and two state qualifiers returning from last season. Their first meet is on Aug. 26 at Gilmer.
“These ladies have been working hard since July 31,” said Barker about his volleyball team who played 10 games in their opening week and won eight of them. “They were second this weekend at the Central Heights tournament,” added Barker. “They had some really good teams in that tournament and anytime you come out top two there, you’ve done something.”
Director of the Tatum Eaglettes Andrea Presley, head cheerleading coach Tammy Holder and head twirlers coach Marisha George introduced their teams who each performed for the crowd of Tatum ISD’s families and other community members in the stands. For the Eaglettes, it was their first time performing as a team this year.
Head athletic trainer Jenny Spearman was also introduced and she highlighted her 17 students she’s training and guiding this year as they pursue their interest in sports medicine.
To close the evening, head football coach Whitney Keeling took the mic to introduce Tatum’s coaching staff and freshman, JV and varsity teams and explain a little bit about their program’s disciplined philosophy which is based off of the army. The younger JV Tatum Eagles all understand that they have to “earn their stripes” and when they do, they get to wear the varsity helmet which has a stripe through the middle of it.
“Every year we go through and we try to decide who our leaders are,” added Keeling. “The people that we can count on to always be there. The guys that are going to step up and lead their team academically, on the field, in the fieldhouse, you name it. We require a lot from these guys. Football has almost turned into a 12-month job. These guys don’t get many weeks off… When you hear these guys listed as a captain, they’ve earned it. This isn’t something we give out just because we like them.”
Keeling named seniors Carson Gonzalez, Xavier Cook and Rylan Freeman as Tatum’s captains and senior quarterback Cole Watson as the team’s general.
“He’s considered a son to my family, very special to our program and a natural born leader, to be sure,” said Keeling about Watson. “Cole is going to play football at Louisiana Tech. That tells you his athletic ability and his commitment.”
Watson was announced last and came on to the field carrying the number five jersey to honor Braden Mimbs, a Tatum student and football player who died last April. He would’ve been a senior this year. “As everyone knows we lost a young man that was very vital to our program and this community,” said Keeling. “He’s deeply missed every day at practice. He was such a great young man. I can’t say enough about him. This year we’re going to honor him by carrying out his jersey every game. Braden, without a shadow of a doubt, would’ve been one of our captains.”
Tatum will play their second scrimmage on Thursday with the JV and varsity at Harmony and the freshman team at Beckville. The Eagles’ first game will be at Center on Aug. 25.