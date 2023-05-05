Rusk County Judge Joel Hale declared the month of May to be Mental Health Awareness Month after the reading of the proclamation by Community Healthcore representatives.
Mental Health Awareness Month began in the United States in 1949 and was started by the Mental Health America organization, then known as the National Association for Mental Health.
Commissioners quickly approved to request Unclaimed Property Capital Credits for Counties. Judge Hale explained that these annually gathered funds are typically used for educational purpose.
“We had about 22 trees on County Road 401 that were dead and causing some problems,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Benny Whitworth. “We’ve gotten what we can get but the rest of them we’re probably going to go on private property to secure the remaining ones.”
Dr. Meredith Arnall, a family medicine physician at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, was named the new County Public Health Authority, for a two year term. According to Rusk County Fire Marshal, Patrick Dooley this position, basically serves to enforce quarantine on individuals, if the need arises.
If we have a massive outbreak and have to quarantine, Dr. Arnall, in essence, would put in the order after reviewing everything,” explained Dooley. “From there I’d bring it to Judge Hale to sign a lawful order and from there we would execute it through the appropriate law enforcement agency.”
“I hope we don’t ever have to do that,” commented Judge Hale.
Dooley was also approved for an Interlocal Agreement for Fire Codes and Investigations between the City of Mount Enterprise and Rusk County.
Rusk County Library System sought approval for its application for Accreditation, which will allow the system to actively seek grants and loans through the Texas State Library. Commissioners approved the application and the necessary RCLS 2022 Annual Report which will determine accreditation.
A donation of books, DVDs, and audiobooks to be added to the Rusk County Library System was also approved.
An agenda item seeking approval for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department to accept a private donation was tabled until the upcoming May 8 regular meeting.
An interlocal agreement with the City of Tatum was approved which will allow commissioners to help replace a culvert on Crystal Farms road. The unanimous vote required no conversation.
Bids for a rubber tire excavator for Precinct 3 were set to be accepted until the June 5 regularly called meeting to allow for necessary advertising. Bids for hauling of sand to the Precinct 4 yard were also approved.
Employee payroll and budget amendments were quickly approved.
Utility and pipeline installations were approved along County Road 146, in Precinct 1, County Road 2187 in Precinct 2, County Road 3146 in Precinct 3 and County Road 414 in Precinct 4.