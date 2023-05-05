Mental Health

Representatives of Community Healthcore presented the quickly approved proclamation recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Day.

Rusk County Judge Joel Hale declared the month of May to be Mental Health Awareness Month after the reading of the proclamation by Community Healthcore representatives.

Mental Health Awareness Month began in the United States in 1949 and was started by the Mental Health America organization, then known as the National Association for Mental Health.

