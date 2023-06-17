One man died in a Saturday morning house fire in Overton, the Overton Police Department said in a press release.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
Chief Bryan Pool says the Overton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Ward Street around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
"Upon the arrival of the OVFD, the structure was fully engulfed with fire," Pool said. "After fighting the fire back enough to safely enter the residence, a male victim was found to be deceased."
Pool said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by OPD, Rusk County Fire Marshall Patrick Dooley and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
"At this time our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased," Pool said. "The City of Overton is thankful for mutual aid provided by the New London Volunteer Fire Department, Arp Volunteer Fire Department/ Smith County ESD, City of Overton Public Works Department, and the City of Whitehouse Fire Department."
